Ontario's weather forecast says these places could get up to 15 cm of snow by the weekend
Parts of southern Ontario will get the first snow of the season!
Ontario's weather will be impacted by cold air and snow by the end of the week.
Southern parts of the province are expected to get flurries and up to 15 centimetres of lake-effect snow!
The Weather Network recently updated this week's forecast to call for higher snowfall totals and the season's coldest temperatures in Ontario.
Some parts of southern Ontario will only get flurries, while up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in other places by Saturday, November 14. This will be the first snowfall of the season for many places!
An upper-level trough is forecast to move across much of eastern Canada and the U.S., causing a surge of cold air from the north.
With "the coldest burst of air of the season" in southern Ontario, temperatures will drop on Thursday, November 12, into Friday, November 13.
Daytime temperatures across the region will be in the low single digits on Friday, but the wind chill will make it even colder.
The Weather Network said a low-pressure system will stay in the U.S. as it tracks over Lake Erie, but it will be close enough to bring rain showers to southern and eastern parts of Ontario on Thursday and into Friday.
Then, cold air behind that system is forecast to develop flurries and lake-effect snow in southern Ontario around the Great Lakes.
Toronto and the GTA aren't expected to get accumulating snow, but you could see flurries in the region on Friday.
Less than three centimetres of snow is forecast in Barrie, Kincardine, Goderich, Elora, Guelph, Fergus, Kitchener, Stratford, St. Thomas, Port Stanley and Windsor.
Orangeville, Shelburne, Hanover, Listowel, Grand Bend, London, Chatham and nearby are forecast to get around five centimetres by the weekend.
According to The Weather Network, places near the southern shore of Georgian Bay will be hardest hit, with 10 to 15 centimetres expected through Saturday.
Sarnia and other places in Lambton County, which is south of Lake Huron, are also forecast to get 10 to 15 centimetres of snow. But rain could mix in with the snow, so there might not actually be 15 centimetres of accumulation on the ground.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.