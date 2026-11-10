Costco has deals that get you more than the cost of your membership back as gift cards

You can receive up to $150 from the retailer.

person holding costco membership card

Costco membership card.

Elliott Cowand Jr | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Costco is offering members up to $150 in gift cards now.

With these deals, you can get back more than the cost of your membership.

There are $25, $50 and $100 vouchers available to new and current Costco Canada members just for having a membership!

If you want to get money back from the wholesale retailer, here's what you need to know about the gift card deals.

With the new membership offer, you get a gift card when you become a Costco member.

If you sign up as an Executive member, you'll receive an online voucher for $100 off a $250 purchase on Costco.ca. If you sign up as a Gold Star member, you'll receive an online voucher for $50 off a $150 purchase on Costco.ca.

When paying for your membership on Costco.ca, enter the promo code NMEMB100 for Executive or NMEMB50 for Gold Star at checkout.

You'll get an email from Costco with your membership number, which you have to show at the membership counter at any Costco location in Canada to pick up your membership card.

Then, you'll receive an email in two to four business days with your voucher for an online Costco purchase.

You can only get this deal if you've never been a Costco member before or if your membership has been expired for 18 months or more.

This offer is available until December 20, 2026, and the voucher is valid until January 17, 2027.

With the refer-a-friend offer, you receive a Costco gift card when you get someone to become a member.

You have to bring someone you know to the membership counter at any Costco store in Canada. Then, during the sign-up process for a new Costco membership, you have to show the online offer to the membership clerk.

If they sign up as an Executive member, you will each receive a $50 online voucher for a minimum spend of $200 on Costco.ca. If they sign up for a Gold Star membership, you will each receive a $25 online voucher for a minimum spend of $125 on Costco.ca.

The person you refer has to be a new member or a member whose membership has been expired for 18 months or more.

This offer is available until December 20, 2026, and the voucher is valid until January 17, 2027.

You can get both the new membership and refer-a-friend offers to get more than the cost of your membership back.

If you sign up for an Executive membership and then refer someone to become an Executive member, you get $150 in Costco gift cards.

If you sign up for a Gold Star membership and then refer someone to become a Gold Star member, you get $75 in Costco gift cards.

Only one voucher can be used per online transaction, though.

The prices are $65 a year plus applicable taxes for Gold Star and $130 a year plus applicable taxes for Executive. So, you get $20 more than the cost of the Executive membership and $10 more than the cost of a Gold Star membership with these deals!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

costco canada
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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