This little-known Costco travel hack can save you up to 10% off Air Canada flights
Time to plan that getaway!
If you're dreaming about your next getaway, this little-known Costco deal could help you save on your next Air Canada booking.
Costco is currently selling discounted Air Canada e-gift cards that can be used toward flights to any destination the airline serves.
The retailer is offering a $500 Air Canada e-gift card for $449.99 and a $1,000 card for $894.99, meaning shoppers can score up to about 10% in savings on Air Canada travel credit.
According to the Costco listing, the e-gift cards can be used toward Air Canada flights and vacation packages, as well as seat selection fees and other travel extras. Since the cards aren't tied to a specific route or destination, travellers can use them for trips anywhere Air Canada flies.
The gift cards are delivered digitally and are non-refundable, according to the website.
One thing travellers may want to keep in mind is that there is a limit of two forms of payment per new travel booking, meaning you can use up to two gift cards, provided that the total cost of the ticket purchase is covered fully.
When purchasing a seat or travel option for an existing reservation, only one form of payment will be accepted.
While the deal doesn't directly discount airfare itself, it can effectively lower the cost of travel by letting shoppers purchase Air Canada credit for less than its face value.
If you've been planning a summer vacation or already have flights on your wishlist, this Costco find could be a way to shave some money off your next trip.
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These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.