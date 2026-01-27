Costco offers travel deals like up to $400 off trips, free hotel stays, and more

Your membership can get you discounts on all-inclusive vacations! ✈️🌴

illuminated costco sign on a building

Costco sign.

Costco is known for cheap groceries, but you might not know that you can also get travel deals.

That includes up to $400 off trips, free hotel stays, Costco Shop Cards, and more!

If you have a Costco Canada membership, you can book vacations through Costco Travel.

It's the retailer's version of a travel agency that's available exclusively to Costco members who live in Canada.

Costco Travel is staffed by Costco employees who are also trained travel professionals, and they "negotiate the best value" so members can get savings.

You can book hotels, all-inclusive resorts, cruises, vacation packages, and car rentals with Costco Travel.

There are destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Europe, and more places around the world.

You can even build your own trip and bundle hotels, flights and cars entirely through Costco Travel.

Now, let's get into the deals you can get on hotels, all-inclusive resorts, cruises, vacation packages, and car rentals.

Costco Travel offers instant savings on a lot of bookings, and you can get $50, $150, $200 and even $400 off the price of your trip automatically.

There are also discounts on hotels that get you free stays, including the book four nights but only pay for three nights deal.

Some all-inclusive resort packages with Costco Travel offer $100 to $400 in daily resort credits.

If you want to save on car rentals, Costco members get exclusive rates and other perks like an additional driver fee waived, no cancellation fees, and book now, pay later deals.

One of the most common deals with Costco Travel is the Shop Card offer.

A lot of hotel, all-inclusive resort and cruise packages get you a digital Costco Shop Card.

You can use the Shop Card to get money off purchases at any Costco warehouse in Canada and the U.S., or for online purchases at Costco.ca.

The amount on the Shop Card depends on the cost of your Costco Travel purchase, and you typically get one card per room, per stay.

Also, if you have an Executive membership, you can get an annual 2% reward of up to $1,250 on certain Costco Travel purchases!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

