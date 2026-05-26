15 Kirkland Signature products at Costco I never buy even if they're cheaper than name brands
Sometimes name-brand items are just better.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Kirkland Signature is Costco's store brand, and a lot of the products are dupes of name-brand items.
Even though the private label versions can be cheaper, there are many that I never buy when shopping at the wholesale retailer.
That's because the bulk-sized packages are too big for a single person, and they're not always the same quality as name brands, in my opinion.
I'd rather pay more for some name-brand products at the wholesale retailer and grocery stores in Canada rather than save a few bucks with the Kirkland versions.
So, here are more than a dozen Kirkland Signature products at Costco Canada stores that I never put in my shopping cart, even if they're cheap dupes of name-brand items.
Water pitcher with filters
Kirkland Signature water filtration system.
It costs $26.99 for this Kirkland Signature water filtration system that comes with a 10-cup pitcher and two filters. This item is a cheaper dupe of Brita water pitchers.
Costco also has the name-brand Brita water filtration system that costs $29.99 for a pack with a 10-cup pitcher and two filters.
Even with the $3 price difference between the store brand and name brand, I get the Brita pitcher and the filter refill packs from Costco whenever I need them.
French roast coffee
Kirkland Signature French roast whole bean coffee.
Kirkland Signature French roast coffee is similar to Starbucks French roast coffee.
Costco has a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature French roast coffee for $24.99.
But it's whole bean coffee, so I don't get this product at Costco.
Instead, I get name-brand ground coffee at the grocery store, even if it's more expensive, because there are more options to choose from.
Ice cream bars
Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars.
It costs $16.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars. There are 18 bars in each pack, which works out to a cost of $0.94 per bar.
Costco also has name-brand Häagen-Dazs vanilla almond ice cream bars. It's $13.99 for a box that comes with nine bars, which breaks down to a cost of $1.55 per bar.
Even though it's cheaper to buy the Kirkland product, Costco's store brand version is just too big for a single person.
So, if I want to get ice cream bars from Costco, I put the Häagen-Dazs box in my shopping cart.
Cream cheese
Kirkland Signature cream cheese.
It costs $9.99 for a pack of four 250-gram blocks of Kirkland Signature cream cheese.
Costco also has a pack of name-brand Philadelphia cream cheese that comes with two 500-gram tubs for $13.49.
The retailer's store-brand dupe is $3.50 cheaper than the name-brand product.
I actually prefer to pay more for the name-brand Philadelphia cream cheese at Costco because it comes in tubs instead of blocks.
Natural peanut butter
Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter.
Kirkland Signature is a dupe of the name-brand Adams and Kraft natural peanut butter.
It costs $12.99 for a pack with two one-kilogram jars.
Since I don't have natural peanut butter that often and mostly use it for baking, I prefer to buy the smaller sizes of the name brands at grocery stores instead of the Kirkland product.
Hazelnut spread
Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread.
It costs $16.99 two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread, which is a dupe of Nutella.
Costco also has name-brand Nutella, but at a higher price of $17.99 for two one-kilogram jars.
Even though the Kirkland product is $1 cheaper, the savings don't make up for the quality difference. Nutella tastes better in my opinion, so I never get the Kirkland Signature version at Costco.
Liquid honey
Kirkland Signature liquid honey.
Costco has a pack of three 750-gram bottles of Kirkland Signature liquid honey for $19.99.
I don't use that much honey, so I don't need three big bottles in the pantry. That's why I prefer to get a smaller bottle of name-brand Billy Bee honey at the grocery store, even though it costs more than the Kirkland version.
Chocolate chips
Kirkland Signature chocolate chips.
Kirkland Signature semi-sweet chocolate chips are like Chipits chocolate chips.
It costs $34.99 for a two-kilogram bag of the Kirkland product.
While the name-brand item is actually cheaper at Costco because the bag is bigger, the smaller sizes at grocery stores can be more expensive.
I get a smaller bag of the name-brand product at grocery stores whenever I need it, rather than going to a Costco store for the Kirkland version.
Olive oil
Kirkland Signature olive oil.
This bottle of Kirkland Signature olive oil looks like a dupe of Bertolli extra light olive oil, which is also available at Costco.
It costs $26.99 for a three-litre bottle of the Kirkland product.
The name brand at Costco is $28.99 for a three-litre bottle, and even more expensive than that at grocery stores, but I'd rather pay extra for the brands I know.
Balsamic vinegar
Kirkland Signature balsamic vinegar.
Costco has a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature balsamic vinegar for $20.49.
Even when that price is cheaper than name-brand balsamic vinegar at grocery stores, I won't buy the Kirkland item when I shop at the wholesale retailer.
Microwave popcron
Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn.
A box of Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn with 44 bags costs $19.99, which works out to $0.45 per bag.
While this Kirkland product seems more expensive because Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn is $11.49 at Costco, it's actually a bit cheaper.
That's because the name brand comes with just 24 bags, which works out to $0.47 per bag.
The price difference between the store brand and name brand products isn't that big, so I buy the name brand microwave popcorn because the Kirkland item is too big.
Chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars.
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars are cheaper dupes of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars.
It costs $13.49 for a 1.54-kilogram box with 64 granola bars, which works out to $0.87 per 100 grams and just $0.21 per bar.
Even though that's a really low price compared to grocery stores, I never get this product at Costco because of the bulk size. So, I get smaller boxes at the grocery store instead.
Tissues
Kirkland Signature tissues.
It costs $22.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature tissues that comes with 12 boxes of three-ply tissues.
When I shop at Costco, I prefer to get a pack of name-brand Scotties tissues that comes with 21 boxes of two-ply tissues for only a few more dollars at $27.99.
Toilet paper
Kirkland Signature toilet paper.
A pack of Kirkland Signature toilet paper costs $23.99 at Costco, and it comes with 30 rolls.
That's cheaper than a lot of name-brand bathroom tissue products at Costco, where name-brand Charmin costs $32.49 for 30 rolls, and grocery stores.
But I like the smaller packs that are easier to keep in the linen closet and the bathroom vanity at home, so I buy those at the grocery store.
Paper towel
Kirkland Signature paper towels.
Kirkland Signature paper towels cost $24.99 for a pack of 12 rolls, while a pack of name-brand Bounty paper towels costs $32.49 for 12 rolls at Costco.
That's a $7.50 price difference, but I still get the name-brand item at Costco and grocery stores.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.