This all-inclusive train from Toronto whisks you away North America's 'most European' city

All aboard!

Two people sitting at a cafe. Right: Historic stone buildings.

A city in Canada.

@torontotwinss | Instagram, Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're craving a getaway without the stress of airports or border crossings, this Canadian rail adventure might be the perfect escape.

Departing from Toronto, the journey will whisk you away to charming destinations filled with historic sights, scenic waterways, and an old-world atmosphere that feels straight out of Europe.

The 10-day trip includes everything from picturesque small towns and bustling public markets to cultural attractions, waterfront views, and iconic stops worth adding to your travel bucket list.

VIA Rail offers a range of all-inclusive train vacations that let you explore some of the country's most beautiful destinations without worrying about the drive.

One of the trips you can take from Toronto is the Eastern Canada Rail Odyssey, a 10-day rail journey through Ontario and Quebec offered by Anderson Vacations.

The itinerary starts in Toronto and wraps up in Quebec City, with stops in some of Canada's most iconic destinations, including Niagara Falls, Ottawa, and Montreal, along the way.

You can experience standout landmarks such as the CN Tower, Casa Loma, the Whirlpool Rapids, the National Gallery of Canada, ByWard Market, the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal, Mount Royal, and Montmorency Falls.

The package also includes hotel stays in each city, so you don't have to sleep on board the train.

There's also the option to extend your stay in Montreal or Quebec City to spend more time exploring these stunning French Canadian destinations.

Quebec City, often called North America's "most European" city, is a truly magical getaway, filled with attractions and experiences.

With its cobblestone streets, charming stone buildings, inviting cafés and restaurants, and landmarks such as the Notre-Dame de Québec Basilica-Cathedral, the city feels like a European escape without a transatlantic flight.

The Eastern Canada Rail Odyssey operates from April to December and starts at $2,327 per person.

If you're dreaming of an all-inclusive escape without a long-haul flight, this VIA Rail journey is definitely worth considering.

The Eastern Canada Rail Odyssey

Price: $2,327 per person

When: April to December

Anderson Vacations Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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