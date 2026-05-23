China’s foreign minister to visit Canada next week for first time in 10 years

China’s foreign minister to visit Canada next week
China’s foreign minister to visit Canada next week
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

China's foreign minister will visit Canada next week to meet with his Canadian counterpart, a first visit by a Chinese foreign minister in 10 years. 

The Ottawa visit, which will take place May 28-30, will be the first from a Chinese foreign minister since 2016.

Wang Yi and Anita Anand will discuss the recently updated Canada-China Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, global security, among other issues, says a statement released by Anand's office on Friday.

In January 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Beijing with Anand, where he announced an updated Canada-China Strategic Partnership.

It was the first visit to China by a Canadian prime minister since 2017, following years of frosty and strained relations between the two countries. 

Relations between the Canadian and Chinese governments had deteriorated after the detention of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou by Canada in 2018 and the subsequent detention of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig by China.

Guo Jiakun, a spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, said in a press conference that relations between the two countries have "maintained a positive momentum of growth after experiencing a turnaround," and the upcoming trip to Canada is of great significance for "consolidating the positive momentum in the turnaround of bilateral relations."

But the visit has also sent shock waves through the community, as Edmund Leung, chair of the Vancouver Society in Support of Democratic Movement, says Canadian officials can't bend our values to have business deals with China.

"So to me, it's almost like they are turning a blind eye on the human rights issues in the name of economic interest," said Leung. 

Wang will be in New York ahead of the Ottawa visit for the United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May. 23, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I explored this dreamy lakeside town near Toronto and it's better than Muskoka

Need a getaway without the crowds?

We compared 12 snacks at Bulk Barn, Costco and Walmart to find the cheapest prices

Some of the price differences are over $2 per 100 grams!

This 1.5 hr bus trip from Toronto takes you to Ontario's 'most beautiful village'

You can spend a summer day exploring storybook streets.

Ontario is home to one of Canada's only nude beaches and it's a 1 km island gem

You can leave your swimsuit behind.

Recalls for veggies, tea, chocolate, candy and more items have been issued in Canada recently

Some well-known brands and stores are included in these recalls.

You can get up to $1,500 from the Canada Pension Plan payment in May

Average payments for eligible Canadians are over $900! 👀

9 Kirkland Signature products at Costco that are cheaper than Great Value items at Walmart

Costco's store brand is meant to ensure an "even better value."

I'm a Toronto local and here's my definitive list of the 13 best cheap eats in the city

You can eat good on a budget — here's proof. 🍽️

7 reasons why leaving Toronto was the best decision ever (it might convince you to do it too)

No hate, but...