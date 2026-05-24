This Ontario town with shimmering lakes is one of North America’s 10 'most peaceful' spots
It's a dreamy place for a summer escape.
If you're craving a slower pace and a relaxing escape this summer, this charming Ontario community might be worth a visit.
Set against crystal-clear waters and rosy granite landscapes, the scenic harbour town offers a tranquil atmosphere far from the bustle of city streets.
Betway, an online sports betting platform, recently unveiled a ranking of the 10 "most peaceful places in North America," highlighting destinations with laid-back vibes and quiet atmospheres.
To create the list, the company examined several factors, including crowd levels, searches for spas in the area, and annual air quality averages, and assigned each destination a score out of 100.
Five Canadian spots made the ranking, including one idyllic small town located in Ontario.
Killarney secured the fourth-place position on the list, earning an overall score of 69.57. Tucked along the northern edge of Georgian Bay, the picturesque destination is known for its breathtaking landscapes and endless opportunities for outdoor adventures.
According to the Municipality of Killarney, the original Village of Killarney is the oldest settlement on the north shore and is "situated at the entrance to the North Channel amidst sparkling white quartzite peaks and pink granite rock."
The village, once an important centre of the fur trade, is now a dreamy spot to enjoy a peaceful atmosphere and striking turquoise waters.
One of the area's biggest draws is Killarney Provincial Park, a stunning wilderness escape filled with vivid blue lakes, rugged scenery, and the iconic La Cloche Silhouette Trail.
You can easily spend an entire weekend exploring Killarney Provincial Park, whether that means hiking rugged backcountry trails, canoeing across glassy lakes, or sleeping under a sky filled with stars. The park is especially popular in summer and fall, when the bright blue water and colourful landscapes look straight out of a painting.
One must-visit spot is Topaz Lake, a hidden lake known for its incredibly vivid water. According to the park, the lake features "sapphire blue water" that "feels as if you're in the Caribbean."
Beyond the wilderness, the town offers plenty to explore, including the historic Killarney East Lighthouse, the Killarney Centennial Museum, and peaceful canoe and kayak routes winding through the shoreline. No visit is complete without stopping at Herbert Fisheries for its famous fish and chips, a staple in the area for decades.
It's a quieter alternative to crowded tourist hotspots, with many visitors drawn to its remote feel, dark-sky stargazing opportunities, and untouched scenery.
Baie-Saint-Paul claimed the top spot on the list of the most peaceful places in North America, followed by Jasper and Tofino.
For anyone dreaming of a laid-back escape surrounded by nature, this tranquil Ontario town might just be the perfect place to recharge.
Municipality of Killarney website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.