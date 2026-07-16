Carney says U.S. will split 'modest' Gordie Howe bridge net revenues after debt paid
Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and the U.S. will split "modest" net revenues from the Gordie Howe International Bridge only after debts and operational costs are paid.
U.S. President Donald Trump said last week the new bridge connecting Ontario to Michigan, which Canada paid to build, will open July 27.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for last month was delayed when the Trump administration sought to renegotiate a long-standing binational agreement on the bridge following pushback from the billionaire family which owns the competing Ambassador Bridge.
Under the new deal, the two countries will split net revenues — Carney would not say if the split is 50-50 — and the U.S. will use its share of the funds for a regional economic development fund.
Carney says the agreement to split revenues will only take effect after tolls are used to repay Canada's debt for the bridge and to cover operational costs for things like toll booths and snow removal.
Carney also said Canada will benefit from the Trump administration's planned regional economic development fund because it will increase bridge traffic and profits.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2026.
By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.