WDBA interim CEO says Gordie Howe Bridge opening delayed
The interim chief executive of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority says Canada and the U.S. have agreed to delay the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge as the two countries take time to "resolve any outstanding issues."
Invitations had been sent out for a ribbon cutting on the $6.4-billion bridge between Windsor and Detroit on Friday.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that the bridge would be open by the end of the week.
But on Wednesday, Carney's message changed to saying there is "no big drama" around the bridge but if it "takes a little longer it will take a little bit longer."
President Donald Trump said in February the U.S. would need to be compensated before he would allow the bridge to open. White House officials have said that the president's position is unchanged.
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said Wednesday that he had an invitation for a ribbon cutting on Friday and there were rumours the bridge would open to traffic on Monday.
"Although we would all like the Gordie Howe Bridge to open, Canada need not fall on bent knee to make it happen. Get us a great trade deal (Carney)!" Dilkens wrote in a statement shared on X Thursday morning.
The Gordie Howe Bridge is co-owned by the governments of Canada and Michigan.
The bridge's construction was paid in full by Canada, and those costs are meant to be recovered through bridge tolls that will be shared with Michigan once it's fully paid for.
The bridge has faced significant pushback from members of the Moroun family, who own the competing Ambassador Bridge. House Democrats in Washington are looking into whether the family acted to obstruct the new bridge.
A Canadian source with knowledge of the planning who is not authorized to speak publicly about it said invitations to the Friday event have been sent and all signs the federal government has received indicate the bridge is cleared to open.
The source said the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority — a Canadian Crown corporation responsible for the construction and administration of the bridge — has all the technical approvals it needs to proceed.
— With files from Kelly Malone in Washington.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 11, 2026.
By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.