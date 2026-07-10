Gordie Howe International Bridge to open after delay: AP sources
The Gordie Howe International Bridge is set to open in July, sources tell The Associated Press.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was delayed last month after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick intervened days before it was set to take place.
Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers posted on social media that he spoke with Lutnick today and the bridge will open soon
Rogers says "a new deal" is coming in the next few days.
Canada agreed to shoulder the cost of constructing the bridge to connect Ontario and Michigan, which it would recoup through tolls.
The ownership is shared between Michigan and the Government of Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2026.
By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.