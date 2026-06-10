Carney says 'no big drama' on Gordie Howe Bridge — but opening may take a bit longer

Carney says 'no big drama' on Gordie Howe Bridge
Carney says 'no big drama' on Gordie Howe Bridge
Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to a caucus meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney insisted Wednesday there is "no big drama" surrounding the status of the Gordie Howe International Bridge — but it may take longer to open than anticipated.

"We are working hard to make sure the bridge is open as soon as possible. There is no big drama. If it takes a little longer it will take a little bit longer, but this will benefit Canadians, Americans, business, tourists," Carney said on his way into the Liberal caucus meeting.

Carney said Tuesday that the second bridge between Windsor and Detroit would "be open at the end of the week."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the bridge, jointly owned by the governments of Canada and Michigan, is expected set to take place Friday.

President Donald Trump said in February that the U.S. would need to be compensated before he would allow the bridge to open, and a White House official told Global News on Tuesday that his position has not changed.

Canada covered the $6.4 billion cost of the bridge's construction. That cost is expected to be recovered through tolls and the two parties will split the revenue once the bridge has been paid for.

The bridge has faced significant pushback from members of the Moroun family, who own the competing Ambassador Bridge. House Democrats in Washington are looking into whether the family acted to obstruct the new bridge.

A Canadian source with knowledge of the planning who is not authorized to speak publicly about it said invitations to the Friday event have been sent and all signs the federal government has received indicate the bridge is cleared to open.

The source said the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority — a Canadian Crown corporation responsible for the construction and administration of the bridge — has all the technical approvals it needs to proceed.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday that he had doubts about the odds of the opening going ahead as planned.

"Let's see if it opens or not," he said. "Hopefully it will, if they say it's going to open. I'm just hearing two stories."

The Canadian Press reached out to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for comment and it referred questions to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

— With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Tariffs risk pushing Canada toward China: Trudeau

Former PM Trudeau says U.S. economic coercion risks pushing Canada closer to China

Spring economic update lacks details: PBO

New PBO says economic update lacks details on targets, results

Diab didn't know former IRGC official granted visa

Immigration minister says she's accountable after former IRGC official granted a visa

I compared my grocery shop at Metro and No Frills — there is no competition

It's a supermarket smackdown.

This Ontario waterpark with 35 slides is the largest and Canada and it's reopening soon

Get ready to make a splash!

These are Canada's highest-paying job fields right now and #1 isn't medicine, law or finance

Turns out the biggest salaries don't always require a fancy education. 👀

A government of Canada class action settled for $8.7 million and here's who could get money

This is related to a privacy breach of Canada Revenue Agency, Service Canada and other government accounts.

8 surprising things Canada actually does way better than Europe

Other than maple syrup, obviously.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 9 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

You might be one of the Maxplus winners!

Air Canada captain piloted more than 900 flights without proper licence: police

AC pilot accused of flying without proper licence

You can get these 42 Costco products at cheaper prices with the new flyer deals for June

Groceries and household items are on sale for up to $40 off!

Air Canada flight attendant shares Mohawk culture with pop star Rihanna

Flight attendant gifts Rihanna Mohawk beadwork

I compared chicken tenders from A&W, KFC and Mary Browns — one is miles ahead

And one is miles behind...