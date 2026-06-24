Democrat points to Trump as cause for delayed bridge opening in new political ad

New political ad focuses on blocked bridge
New political ad focuses on blocked bridge
Construction continues on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer
Writer

The delayed opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is now an issue in a closely watched Michigan Senate race.

Democratic candidate Mallory McMorrow launched a new ad today in which she accuses U.S. President Donald Trump of blocking the bridge's opening at the request of the billionaire owners of a competing bridge.

A ribbon-cutting event for the bridge connecting Ontario and Michigan was set to take place June 12 but Prime Minister Mark Carney said it was paused at the request of the United States.

No new date for opening has been set.

The Gordie Howe bridge project has long faced heavy pushback from members of the billionaire Moroun family, who own the competing Ambassador Bridge and are longtime Republican donors.

McMorrow is trying to stand out in a three-person Democrat primary and the winner is expected to face Republican Mike Rogers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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