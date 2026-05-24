This train ride from Ottawa takes you to the 'Paris of North America' for $84 round trip
Cobblestone streets, historic architecture and museums await. ✨
If you're craving a European summer, you don't need to travel far -- in fact, you don't even need to leave Canada.
Instead of booking an expensive plane ticket to France, you can explore the "Paris of North America," and get cobblestone streets, Michelin restaurants, awe-inspiring architecture and a taste of European culture, without breaking your budget.
This summer, instead of booking a flight, you can take the train from Ottawa to Montreal. According to Tourisme Montreal, the city is known as the "Paris of North America" thanks to its combination of "North American comfort and European charm."
VIA Rail offers a direct service between the two cities, with ticket prices starting at just $42 each way and the journey taking about 2 hours to complete.
Offering old-world charm, a buzzing restaurant scene, shopping and some incredible nightlife, it's the perfect place for a weekend getaway, with so much to see and do.
One of the most magical and European places in the city is Old Montreal. Here, you can wander through centuries-old streets that will take you back nearly 400 years, with architecture dating back as far as 1685.
Walking along Rue Saint-Paul, you’ll find charming boutiques, art galleries, and cozy cafes that'll whisk you to the streets of Paris.
Visit the breathtaking Notre-Dame Basilica to admire the incredible stained-glass art, or stroll the Old Port of Montreal, a popular destination in the summer for festivals and outdoor activities.
Place Jacques-Cartier is another great place to visit on a summer day. Stop in at a terrace for a drink and admire the local street performers and portrait artists.
Montreal is known for having an extensive food scene, so you definitely can't leave without trying some of the city's top eats.
Visit the world-famous Schwartz’s deli for a classic smoked-meat sandwich. And no trip to Montreal would be complete without enjoying a classic poutine from La Banquise, a spot said to have the best in the city.
Just like Paris, Montreal is also home to Michelin-starred restaurants. Spots like Hoogan et Beaufort, Sushi Nishinokaze, and Mastard offer refined menus featuring local ingredients in equally impressive settings.
Summer is also a great time to visit the Montréal Botanical Garden, a popular spot in the city that features beautiful seasonal installations.
The season is also perfect for venturing to one of the city's outdoor markets, like the Jean-Talon Market, a year-round market that's one of the largest in North America, or the Atwater Market.
Whether you’re drawn to the city's stunning architecture, the food, or its European vibes, Montreal makes for a great year-round getaway spot from Ottawa, and getting there by train makes for a more convenient way to travel.
If you want to save some money on the ticket, keep an eye out for VIA Rail's Discount Tuesday promotions. Every Tuesday, the rail company offers discounts on popular routes, like the Quebec City–Windsor corridor, the Canadian, the Ocean and regional trains.
Riders can save even more by taking advantage of the Canada Strong Pass. With the pass, children and youth aged 17 and under can travel for free in VIA Rail's economy class, while adults aged 18-24 can save 25 percent on Escape and Economy fares in Economy class on all VIA Rail routes across the country.
The pass is valid for travel between June 19, 2026 and September 7, 2026, and trips can be booked online.
VIA Rail Ottawa to Montreal
Price: $42+ one way
Why You Need To Go: You can get a taste of Paris this summer, all without leaving the country. VIA Rail makes it easy to get from Ottawa to Montreal, where you'll find delicious eats, beautiful sights and tons to see and do.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.