Vote for your top destinations and you could win $5K in e-gift cards for your next trip
The Air Canada Vacations Travellers' Top Picks Awards are back!
Where would you go if you scored $5,000 toward your next jet-setting adventure?
It's a real question you'll have to answer if you win this contest. And all you have to do for your shot at $5,000 in Air Canada eGift Cards* is vote for your favourite destinations in the 2026 Air Canada Vacations Travellers' Top Picks Awards.
Back for a second year, the Travellers' Top Picks Awards are decided by popular vote across 10 categories. So, not only can you vote for your favourite spot, you could win what you need to get there faster.
In 2025, over 100,000 Canadians voted for their top picks, creating a list with a mix of iconic spots and surprising gems.
Hawaii, USA, made the list twice, with Kauai taking the "Adventure Travel" title and Honolulu earning the top spot for "Family." With a similar tropical vibe, "Beach Vacation" went to Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos.
Honolulu, HawaiiMartinmark | Dreamstime
Singapore's unique blend of modern luxury and bustling culture earned it the top spot in the "Hidden Gem" category, while neighbouring Bali, Indonesia, was the top pick for "Wellness."
Heavy-hitters took out the final two categories: Paris, France, for "Romance" and New York, USA, for "City Break."
The same categories are open again this year, and the big question is whether these destinations will hang on to their spots or if new Travellers' Top Picks will be revealed. The power is in your hands — but only if you get your vote in before June 30, 2026.
New York, USA.Courtesy of Air Canada Vacations
Not sure who to vote for? You can find inspiration at Air Canada Vacations, where they not only let you browse by destination, but also by your travel style: from family fun to adults only, classic Europe, luxury and more.
For over 50 years, Air Canada Vacations has been wishing Canadians "bon voyage" as they explore the globe, indulge their wanderlust and discover new places.
Whether you book one of their all-inclusive vacation packages, multi-country tours, luxury escapes or cruises, you benefit from their Vacation Promise. A suite of benefits designed to make your dream escape friction-free.
To vote for your top picks and enter, visit the Air Canada Vacations Travellers' Top Picks Awards page. To learn more about Air Canada Vacations, visit their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.