9 things about life in Canada that I genuinely thought were fake until I moved here
It turns out bagged milk isn't a myth? 🇨🇦
Before moving to Canada, I had a mental checklist of things I assumed were exaggerated internet stereotypes and myths about Canada. Then I arrived here — and reality hit me quickly, along with a freezing wind chill and my first awkward attempt to cut open a bag of milk.
Neighbours leaving their front doors unlocked? Raccoons outsmart every trash can on the street, and winter for half the year... it turns out, these aren't fake.
Moving to a new country always comes with a learning curve, but Canada's unique mix of wholesome habits, iconic neighbourhood quirks and unexpected daily routines feels entirely different once you experience them firsthand.
I thought I knew what I was getting into when I relocated, but nothing quite prepares you for the everyday reality. Looking back, these are nine bizarrely real things about living here that completely caught me off guard.
"Sorry" being a lifestyle
A woman smiles on a sunny autumn walk through a modern city plaza.
Before moving here, I thought all the internet memes about Canadians constantly saying "sorry" were wildly exaggerated. No... I was dead wrong.
But honestly? I can't complain about it. I actually think people in other countries are just secretly jealous that they aren't naturally this polite and friendly, so they make jokes and try to treat the "sorry" habit like a bad thing. Come on... There is no way being polite could ever be annoying. If apologizing for minor inconveniences makes daily life a little softer, I'll take a polite "so sorry!" over a cold stare any day.
Bagged milk existing
A woman in a store carries a bag of milk.
If you want to test a newcomer's sanity in Canada, just hand them a pair of scissors and point to a bag of milk. Back home, milk lived a peaceful, predictable life inside a normal carton or a sturdy jug. And here I walked into the grocery store and discovered that dairy apparently comes wrapped in plastic pouches like some sort of illegal cargo.
To make matters worse, it comes with a custom plastic pitcher and a tiny metal snip tool, turning what should be a simple breakfast pour into a medical procedure. Slice too high, and you've got a gusher; slice too low, and you're squeezing milk like an angry tube of toothpaste. At first, I was convinced Canadians were running an elaborate, country-wide prank on newcomers. But no, locals wield that scissors-and-pouch combo with terrifying, proud expertise.
The drive-thru obsession
A woman in sunglasses enjoys a Tim Hortons drink in the car.
Coming from Ukraine, I used a drive-thru purely for convenience when it was pouring rain or I was in a rush. Here, I quickly learned it's a daily habit that runs 365 days a year — snowstorms included. The funniest moment for me was hearing someone apologize for being late to work because of "heavy morning traffic." I pictured a highway gridlock, only to realize they just meant the 15-car line winding out of the Tim Hortons drive-thru.
Now, maybe I'm a total weirdo, but I've never used a drive-thru since moving to Canada. I get the convenience, but idling in a car line just to order a drink is completely not my thing — I'd rather walk inside.
The hockey hype
Hockey tickets.
I knew Canadians loved hockey, but I had no idea it was a full-time job for entire families. Case in point: 7 a.m. ice practice on a dark, freezing Sunday morning. While the rest of the world is fast asleep under warm blankets, Canadian parents are already shivering on metal arena bleachers with a hot coffee, watching 7-year-olds run drills like professionals. I don't think I'll ever get used to it, but I have to respect the absolute dedication.
Retirees in convertibles as soon a spring hits
Sunset glows over a quiet bridge, with a town water tower in the distance.
I always assumed seeing seniors cruising around in convertibles was just a cliché trope straight out of a movie. But no — the second the weather hits anything above 15 C, local Canadian retirees turn into absolute rockstars. You'll see grandparents in their 70s cruising down the main street in shiny red sports cars with the top completely down, blasting classic rock without a single care in the world. I'm taking notes.
If my hair isn't blowing in the wind while I blast '80s rock at 75, I'm doing aging wrong.
Outfits that defy the weather
A misty winter river scene with frost-covered trees, a bridge, and a snow-buried bench.
In Canada, dress codes don't depend on the weather — they depend on your vibe.
I realized this the first time I saw a girl rocking heavy winter boots with a light summer sun dress, followed immediately by a guy wearing a cozy hoodie with basketball shorts in sub-zero February weather. Back home, people would call an ambulance; here, it's just a regular Tuesday fashion choice.
The bears
Long before moving to Canada, bears were the first thing I associated with the country — right alongside maple syrup and endless snow. In my head, they were roaming around every corner.
Luckily, I live in an area of Ontario where you're way more likely to bump into a wild raccoon than a black bear. But the first time a friend casually handed me a can of bear spray for a trail walk, explaining that I should talk to myself so I wouldn't startle a bear, reality hit.
We weren't in a cute postcard anymore.
Giant coffee cups
A hand holds a red Tim Hortons cup with a white lid.
I used to think people exaggerating about coffee sizes were just dramatic. Then I saw someone carrying a Tim Hortons cup that looked like a small bucket.
In Canada, coffee isn't measured in ounces or cups — it's measured in gallons and survival potential. If your coffee cup doesn't require two hands and a reinforced wrist strap, are you even doing a Canadian morning right?
It is HUGE
And you'll need every drop of that giant coffee, because Canadian distances are on a whole other level. Back home, crossing regions meant a quick afternoon drive. Here, you can cross a provincial border and realize you've somehow accidentally entered a whole new time zone while listening to the same radio station. Dropping by a friend's place in another province is practically a multi-day expedition.
By the time you finally arrive at your destination, you're ready to turn right back around just to process how huge this country really is — and honestly, your car will probably need an oil change before you even unpack your bags.
Turns out, almost everything I thought was a ridiculous internet exaggeration is actually 100% real — and I am entirely unprepared!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.