This enchanting Ontario town is one of North America's top spots for a white Christmas

You can expect snow. ❄️

Woman beside a decorated Christmas tree in front of a snowy brick post office. Right: Hot drink in foreground of a snowy town.

A small town in Ontario.

@julialwheeler | Instagram, @almonte_town | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Dreaming of a white Christmas? You may want to plan a trip to this cozy Ontario town.

With quaint streets, glittering lights, and festive charm, it's a magical spot to visit during the holiday season, and there's a good chance you'll find it blanketed in shimmering snow.

North American travel experts at Journeyscape recently revealed the towns with the highest chance of a White Christmas across the USA and Canada, by looking at the historical probability of snow being on the ground on December 25.

Several Canadian spots were named among the top five of North America's snowiest towns, including this enchanting Ontario spot.

Almonte, a former mill town just outside of Ottawa, was named the fifth snowiest town in North America, with a 75.9% probability of a white Christmas, according to Journeyscape.

The town is known for its wintry charm and has been dubbed the "Hallmark Capital of Ontario," thanks to the many holiday movies filmed there.

For a festive adventure, you can take a self-guided tour to holiday rom-com locations throughout the town.

On December 4, the town is hosting its annual Light Up the Night event, which the website calls "one of the most magical outdoor Christmas shows in Canada."

The wintry open-air concert includes entertainment and a stunning fireworks display.

You can also spend some time wandering along the main street, where you'll come across charming boutiques and cozy coffee shops.

Journeyscape named Almonte the best Christmas town in Canada as well, so it's worth planning a holiday-season trip to this festive spot.

Destination Almonte website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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