This enchanting Ontario town is one of North America's top spots for a white Christmas
You can expect snow. ❄️
Dreaming of a white Christmas? You may want to plan a trip to this cozy Ontario town.
With quaint streets, glittering lights, and festive charm, it's a magical spot to visit during the holiday season, and there's a good chance you'll find it blanketed in shimmering snow.
North American travel experts at Journeyscape recently revealed the towns with the highest chance of a White Christmas across the USA and Canada, by looking at the historical probability of snow being on the ground on December 25.
Several Canadian spots were named among the top five of North America's snowiest towns, including this enchanting Ontario spot.
Almonte, a former mill town just outside of Ottawa, was named the fifth snowiest town in North America, with a 75.9% probability of a white Christmas, according to Journeyscape.
The town is known for its wintry charm and has been dubbed the "Hallmark Capital of Ontario," thanks to the many holiday movies filmed there.
For a festive adventure, you can take a self-guided tour to holiday rom-com locations throughout the town.
On December 4, the town is hosting its annual Light Up the Night event, which the website calls "one of the most magical outdoor Christmas shows in Canada."
The wintry open-air concert includes entertainment and a stunning fireworks display.
You can also spend some time wandering along the main street, where you'll come across charming boutiques and cozy coffee shops.
Journeyscape named Almonte the best Christmas town in Canada as well, so it's worth planning a holiday-season trip to this festive spot.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.