This riverside Ontario village was named among the top 5 Christmas towns in Canada

It's full of festive magic.

A woman visits a riverside Christmas farm. Right: A woman poses by a historic stone building across the water.

A Christmas tree farm in Ontario. Right: A small town in Ontario.

@julialwheeler | Instagram, @gulzargurdag | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

It's time for holiday magic! With the Christmas season just around the bend, you may want to start planning some festive outings.

Ontario has so many enchanting towns to visit during the holiday season, and this charming village was just named among the best Christmas towns in the country.

North American travel experts at Journeyscape recently revealed the most magical Christmas towns in Canada, identifying holiday destinations across the country that are especially suited to a festive getaway.

The ranking considered four criteria: average December snowfall, the likelihood of experiencing a white Christmas, population size and walkability. Journeyscape used official census figures, weather records and Walk Score data to assess each community, giving towns an overall rating out of 10.

Carleton Place, Ontario, was named Canada's fourth-best Christmas town, with a score of 6.86 out of 10.

Located just outside of Ottawa along the picturesque Mississippi River, the town is known for its holiday charm and was even featured in Christmas films such as The Rooftop Christmas Tree and Christmas Around the Corner.

You can spend some time exploring the historic downtown, where decorated storefronts, twinkling lights, independent boutiques and cafes add to the festive vibes.

There are several cozy spots where you can warm up with a meal, such as the Black Tartan Kitchen for an elevated experience or St. James Gate for a casual pub atmosphere.

Carleton Place is hosting several events over the holiday season, including WinterFest on November 21, a free community celebration, featuring a tree lighting, outdoor market, horse-drawn wagon rides, carollers and festive treats.

You can also attend the Santa Claus Parade on November 28, with dazzling lights, festive sounds, and over 60 floats and marching bands.

There are lots of other holiday events happening throughout the season, and you can check them out on the town's Instagram page.

For some true Hallmark movie magic, you can head just 20 minutes outside of town to Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm, which, according to its website, is regularly used as a filming location for Hallmark Films and other Christmas movies.

Almonte was named the very best Christmas town in Canada, followed by Wolfville, Nova Scotia, and Banff, Alberta. Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, ranked at number five.

If you're craving some cozy small-town Christmas charm, Carleton Place may be worth a road trip.

Visit Carleton Place website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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