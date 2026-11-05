Flying Tiger Copenhagen is opening stores in the GTA this month and many items are under $10
You can shop for home decor, lifestyle, dining and more products.
Flying Tiger Copenhagen is opening new stores in the GTA this month.
The retailer is like a fancier Dollarama, but prices are still low, starting at just $2!
If you've never heard of Flying Tiger Copenhagen, it's a Danish brand with stores offering "affordable" prices on home decor, lifestyle, dining and more everyday essentials and seasonal items.
The retailer said that with its products and prices, "a richer life doesn't cost a fortune."
Earlier this year, the first Canadian location opened in Toronto, and the Danish retailer will soon welcome shoppers to new stores in Mississauga and Markham.
The new Flying Tiger store at Square One Shopping Centre, which is located at 100 City Centre Drive in Mississauga, is opening Thursday, November 12, 2026.
Then, the store at CF Markville, which is located at 5000 Highway 7 East in Markham, is opening on Saturday, November 14, 2026.
If you want to shop at a new Flying Tiger location, the store hours for both grand openings are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Flying Tiger Copenhagen store in Toronto.Courtesy of Flying Tiger Copenhagen
There are so many products that you can get at the Danish retailer, like Photo Clip Holder for $2, Gold Metal Photo Frame for $10, Metal Jewellery Box for $9, Five-Year Diary for $9, Bedtime Journal for $10, Gold Star Pen for $5, Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set for $11, Gold & Pink Head Massager for $6, Gold Necklace Stand for $21, and Flower Trinket Tray for $5.
You can also find children's and baby products at Flying Tiger, including Unicorn Kaleidoscope for $6, Toy Car Storage Case for $21, Colour Changing Dinosaur Lamp for $15, Wooden Tambourine for $9, Maracas Set for $9, and Clicking Stamps for Children for $8.
The stores at Square One Shopping Centre and CF Markville are opening just in time for the holiday season, according to the Danish retailer.
Flying Tiger Copenhagen announced that the 2026 holiday collection, which includes gifts, decor, entertaining essentials and more seasonal items, will be available at these new stores and other locations in Toronto and the GTA.
The prices of products in the holiday collection start at $2, so there are decorating and gifting options "for a range of budgets," according to the retailer.
Here are some of the holiday items you can get at Flying Tiger stores in Toronto and the GTA:
- Santa's House Mug — $9
- Ski Village Mug — $6
- Christmas Print Ceramic Jug — $21
- Large Christmas Flower Bowl — $10
- Polar Bear Sweater Tray — $9
- Ski Village Napkins — $3
- Christmas Tree Drinking Jar — $5
- Gingerbread Man Tin — $5
- Gingerbread Wrapping Paper — $5
- Christmas House Gift Bag — $3
- Red Velvet Gift Box — $6
- Reindeer Slippers — $21
- Christmas Nutcracker — $18
- Letters to Santa Mailbox — $9
- Gingerbread LED Light Chain — $8
- Christmas Wreath with Bow — $8
- Christmas Tree Cushion — $15
- Knitted Throw Blanket — $29
- Mini Christmas Tree — $9
- Blue Ceramic House — $7
- Bow Candle Holder — $8.50
- Red Dinner Candles — $8
- Knitted Christmas Stocking — $9
- Gift Box Glass Ornament — $6
- Mini Snow Globe — $4
- Polar Bear Figurine — $9
The new openings in Mississauga and Markham mean the Danish retailer will have five stores in Toronto and the GTA where people can shop for lifestyle products, gifts and seasonal items.
Flying Tiger Copenhagen already has locations at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Scarborough Town Centre and Vaughan Mills.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.