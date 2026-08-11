9 of the best Giant Tiger finds for $10 or less, that look like they're from Anthropologie
I did the work, so you don't have to...
Before reading this article, I ask of you only one thing: use your imagination. Finding a good deal in 2026 requires a certain suspension of disbelief on the shopper's part. You have to look past the fluorescent lighting and the crowded shelves and really imagine how something will look once it's styled, either in your home or as part of an outfit.
The chicest people you know are thrifty, creative, and take risks. So while not everything at Giant Tiger is going to stop you in your tracks, some of the shelves in this store are home to hidden gems that — if you didn't know any better — could pass for a purchase from famously trendy Anthropologie.
I believe this so wholeheartedly that I decided to put this theory to the test. And after a visit to Giant Tiger myself, here are my favourite Giant Tiger finds under $10 that could rival any piece found at Anthropologie.
#1. Hair Clips
Hair clips
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Hair accessories are among the easiest ways to elevate an outfit. In the past few years, 90s snap clips have made a comeback, and Giant Tiger has some jaw-droppingly chic and affordable options. Imagine these tortoiseshell clips in softer light, pinning your front bangs down, paired with gold hoops and an oversized linen button-down. Suddenly, they don't feel like a discount purchase at all.
And there's something for everyone. Whether you're looking for something more girly-pop with rhinestones, pearls, and bows, or something that leans a bit more artful and plays with shape and colour, you can find it here for under $5.
Price: $3.00-$5.00 per package
#2. Ceramic Oil Diffuser
Oil diffuser
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I would say this is the best bargain of the bunch. Not only is it the cheapest purchase on this list, but it's also my favourite. Giant Tiger is selling a simple, white, classic, elegant oil diffuser that could easily pass for something you'd find at Anthro.
It has the old-world charm that's recently returned with the rise of the analogue era. Rather than modern electric diffusers, this one simply works by placing a few drops of your favourite essential oil atop the diffuser, and lighting a small tea candle in the bottom section. This is an effective, efficient, and simple way of aromatizing your room. It's classier and chicer than any electric diffuser I own.
With this minimalist silhouette, it has the same clean aesthetic that's been dominating home interiors the past few years.
Price: $2.00
#3. Modern desktop lamp
Table lamp
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Good lighting makes every room feel more expensive, and with the campaign built around "big lights" across TikTok, every room needs a lamp... or maybe five.
Like the oil diffuser, it has a minimalist silhouette; it almost reminds me of the table lamps that have taken over every restaurant lately.
With its matte finish, simple design, and versatile colourways, it can fit into any room at an affordable price.
Price: $10.00
#4. Pumpkin Candles
Pumpkin candles
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Like every other retail store, it may be August outside, but it's officially fall in there.
The cream, caramel, and green-coloured glass jars look far more expensive than their $10 price tag suggests. Placed on a coffee table beside a thrifted coffee-table book and your new oil diffuser, they give off the same cozy energy the higher-end stores capitalize on every fall.
There's something incredibly chic about reimagining spooky season decor outside the traditional colour scheme. Believe it or not, the green glass pumpkin might just be the inspo for this year's decor.
Price: $10.00
#5. Espresso Martini Candle
Espresso martini candle
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Ok, so maybe espresso martini culture peaked in 2022, but you cannot convince me that this candle wouldn't have flown off the shelves at an Anthro during the height of the trend.
Shaped like a tiny dessert coupe and topped with coffee beans, it's playful and charming. More importantly, it's proof that if you have enough patience, you can usually find an affordable version of whatever aesthetic is trending.
Call me when the sardine incense burners hit the discount stores.
Price: $10.00
#6. Sunglasses
Sunglasses
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Tiny sunglasses came back in for a hot minute, but the oversized rectangular ones have come full circle. They're giving "European vacation" in the best way.
Sunglasses are simple; there are tons of different styles, and I'm so sure one of them would work on you. Style them with some chunky jewelry and no one will know the difference.
Price: $10.00
#7. Greeting Cards
Greeting card
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
When I open my birthday cards for the year and see Papyrus cards from Indigo or Anthropologie, I think two things:
1. Wow, you must really love me.
2. Wow, you must be really bad with money.
Because the price of these "specialty" cards at Anthropologie is ridiculous. Maybe one day, but for now I can't justify spending those prices. The cards here at Giant Tiger are adorable, and there are endless options.
This koala card in particular feels whimsical, expensive, and looks like a card from one of those stationery stores. At $2.50, I'm happy to pretend I can't tell the difference.
Price: $2.50
#8. The graphic bull T-shirt
Graphic bull t-shirt
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
This one isn't even a question of whether I like it or not. I just know deep in my soul that if this were hanging in Anthro beside some incense and hand-thrown pottery, people would absolutely eat this up.
The celestial details, the purple accents, and the vaguely bohemian style all scream "desert road trip to Burning Man."
It's not necessarily my style, but I see the vision, and I see it hanging in an Anthropologie.
Price: $10.00
#9. Baby blue athletic tank
Baby blue athletic tank
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
This shirt, however, I would literally buy for myself.
Matching activewear sets aren't disappearing anytime soon, but there's definitely been a shift toward having more fun with workout clothes. This tank feels like part of that movement: sporty, nostalgic and a little bit Y2K.
I can already picture it styled with a thrifted pair of early-2000s Lululemon yoga pants; the ones that every dance teacher wore to jazz class, a bandana and some chunky accessories. Suddenly, a $10 Giant Tiger tank becomes an outfit.
Shopping on a budget in 2026 isn't exactly easy. When high-priced items are somehow still low-quality, it's worth using a little imagination to see what something could become.
Because under the fluorescent lighting of Giant Tiger, that little bit of imagination can go a long way.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.