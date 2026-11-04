This Toronto airline was just named the world's best for economy class
It has premium snacks and no middle seat. ✈️
Flying economy isn't always the most luxurious way to travel, but that doesn't mean the experience has to be uncomfortable.
In fact, one Toronto-based airline is making a pretty strong case for economy class, having just been ranked the best in the world.
USA Today revealed its Readers' Choice Awards 2026 for Best Economy Class, highlighting 10 airlines across the globe that stand out for their economy travel experience.
The airlines were nominated by an expert panel and voted on by readers, and a Toronto-based airline topped the list.
Porter Airlines was ranked the very best for economy class in 2026, with perks and amenities that make flying a little more enjoyable.
The "hidden gem" airline, as USA Today calls it, offers regional flights to and from destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean.
It's known for its comfortable seats, snacks, and beverage options, including local wine and beer.
According to Porter's website, the "elevated all-economy service is designed around you, to be the best possible experience. And our planes are designed around the environment, to the highest standards."
One of Porter's biggest draws is that there is no middle seat. You'll always have either a window or aisle seat, meaning you won't have to spend the flight squashed between passengers.
They also offer complimentary beer and wine, plus premium snacks. On Porter's E195 planes, all passengers have access to free WiFi.
Porter is based out of Billy Bishop Airport and also operates out of Toronto Pearson.
This is the third year in a row that Porter has been ranked number one in economy class. Air New Zealand came in at second place for 2026, followed by JetBlue and Cathay Pacific.
Porter was the only Canadian airline to make the list. You can find the full ranking on USA Today.
If you're travelling anytime soon, it might be worth taking a look at Porter flights.