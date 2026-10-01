10 destinations with sun-soaked beaches you can fly to non-stop from Toronto
From Turks and Caicos to Jamaica — no layovers, no middle seats, no winter blues.
Winter in Toronto has a way of making a beach vacation feel less like a want and more like a survival strategy. Porter Airlines just made that strategy a lot simpler, rolling out non-stop routes from Toronto to 10 sun destinations across Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean.
Porter has an economy class you can actually enjoy. No one likes the middle seat, so they don't have them. All the seats on the Embraer E195-E2 jets are arranged two-by-two so you and your SO, bestie or bro can soar side-by-side to sunnier spots.
Add in free, fast Wi-Fi and complimentary snacks and drinks — including beer and wine poured into real glassware — and you'll be feeling those vacation vibes the second you step on board.
Here are all 10 non-stop routes now taking off from Toronto.
Los Cabos, Mexico
El Arco
When most people think of Los Cabos, they think of El Arco, the granite arch carved by wind and waves at Land's End, where the Sea of Cortez runs into the Pacific.
Beyond the arch, the sea caves along the marina and the string of beach clubs make it as easy to fill a week here as it is to do absolutely nothing. Skipping a connection on the way down just means finding your perfect vacation rhythm sooner.
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Doctor's Cave Beach has been drawing crowds since 1906. Years later, an English doctor visited and wrote about the water's supposed healing properties, turning Montego Bay into one of Jamaica's original tourist hot spots.
These days, the appeal has less to do with claimed cures and more to do with the obvious: calm, clear water and a beach that anchors the Hip Strip's restaurants and reggae bars.
Aruba
Eagle Beach, ArubaLittleny | Dreamstime
Aruba's award-winning Eagle Beach earns its reputation honestly, with wide, pale sand, calm water and the twisted fofoti trees that lean permanently toward the sea, shaped by the trade winds that blow across the island nearly year-round.
Those same trade winds are part of why Aruba stays dry compared to much of the Caribbean, so the odds of a washed-out beach day are low.
San José, Costa Rica
Fly into San José, and you'll find yourself in the perfect jumping-off point for all kinds of adventures. The Poás and Irazú volcanoes are both within a few hours' drive, along with working coffee estates like Doka that walk visitors through the plant-to-cup process.
And landing without a layover leaves more of the day free to actually get out into that landscape or taste coffee from the source, rather than waiting on a connection.
Liberia, Costa Rica
Tamarindo, Costa RicaPablo Hidalgo | Dreamstime
Liberia is the main airport for Costa Rica's Guanacaste province, connecting travellers to the Pacific beach towns nearby like Tamarindo, which has built its whole identity around consistent, rideable surf and a mix of beginner and advanced breaks.
For anyone who wants their sun trip to double as an active one, this is the pick over a straight beach-resort stay. And a direct flight cuts out one more travel day between Toronto and the swell.
Turks and Caicos
Grace Bay, Turks and CaicosEq Roy | Dreamstime
Grace Bay, on Turks and Caicos' island of Providenciales, is a multi-award winner, being named the world's best beach in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice awards several times. More than three miles of fine white sand and a reef running just offshore explain the repeat wins.
It's a beach built for slowing down, with development kept low-rise enough that the view stays mostly uninterrupted — height limits have meant most buildings are seven storeys or under.
Nassau, Bahamas
The Straw Market, Nassau
Downtown Nassau's Straw Market has been a fixture on Bay Street since the 1940s, and it's still where locals sell handwoven baskets, hats and conch-shell jewelry. A short bridge away, Paradise Island adds Cabbage Beach and a bigger resort scene to the mix.
The combination of colonial-era buildings, market culture and beaches close together is what makes Nassau work well as a shorter trip. A non-stop flight from Toronto makes a long weekend realistic here, instead of the stretch it can be for other spots.
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
The Malecón, Puerto Vallarta
The vibrant Malecón is the heart of Puerto Vallarta: a kilometre-long oceanfront promenade lined with sculptures, restaurants and bars that connects downtown to the Romantic Zone. It's built for an evening walk, ideally timed to catch the sunset over Banderas Bay.
Just behind it sits Old Vallarta, with cobblestone streets and colonial-style buildings that give the city a different, quainter feel from Mexico's more built-up beach resorts.
Cancun, Mexico
Ik Kil Cenote, YucatanUjjwalstha | Dreamstime
Cancun's Hotel Zone runs for roughly 23 kilometres of white sand along the coast, but the bigger draw for a lot of travellers is what sits a few hours inland.
Chichén Itzá, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, along with the coastal Mayan ruins at Tulum and the cenotes scattered across the Yucatán that are open for swimming, make the area truly unique.
This is a destination catering to both extremes — a relaxing, all-inclusive, resort-bound week, or a trip built around day tours to explore ruins and sinkholes.
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Stingray City, Cayman Islands
Grand Cayman's Seven Mile Beach is regularly ranked among the best beaches in the world. A short trip north brings you to Stingray City, where boats stop over a sandbar so visitors can wade in and interact with stingrays and other sea life gathered there.
George Town rounds things out with a walkable waterfront and the Cayman Islands National Museum, housed in the island's oldest building. A non-stop flight from Toronto puts all three within easy reach, perfect for a short trip or a longer stay.
From the history of Cancun's ruins to the zen of Turks and Caicos, that sunny escape is a single direct flight away thanks to Porter's expanded routes running out of Toronto.
Whether you're on your way or heading home again, you can actually enjoy flying economy with Porter thanks to the complimentary WiFi, drinks in glassware (you're adults, after all) and no chance you'll be crammed into a middle seat.
Take that, winter blues.
To learn more about Porter Airlines, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.