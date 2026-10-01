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10 destinations with sun-soaked beaches you can fly to non-stop from Toronto

From Turks and Caicos to Jamaica — no layovers, no middle seats, no winter blues.

A woman swims with a stingray. Right: A cenote with blue water and green hanging vines.

Stingray City, Grand Cayman. Right: Ik Kil Cenote, Yucatan

@waynette_ | Instagram, Johannes Bluemel | Dreamstime
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio

Winter in Toronto has a way of making a beach vacation feel less like a want and more like a survival strategy. Porter Airlines just made that strategy a lot simpler, rolling out non-stop routes from Toronto to 10 sun destinations across Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean.

Porter has an economy class you can actually enjoy. No one likes the middle seat, so they don't have them. All the seats on the Embraer E195-E2 jets are arranged two-by-two so you and your SO, bestie or bro can soar side-by-side to sunnier spots.

Add in free, fast Wi-Fi and complimentary snacks and drinks — including beer and wine poured into real glassware — and you'll be feeling those vacation vibes the second you step on board.

Here are all 10 non-stop routes now taking off from Toronto.

Los Cabos, Mexico

A large granite formation featuring an arch over the sea.

El Arco

Edmund Holt | Dreamstime

When most people think of Los Cabos, they think of El Arco, the granite arch carved by wind and waves at Land's End, where the Sea of Cortez runs into the Pacific.

Beyond the arch, the sea caves along the marina and the string of beach clubs make it as easy to fill a week here as it is to do absolutely nothing. Skipping a connection on the way down just means finding your perfect vacation rhythm sooner.

Flights to Los Cabos

Montego Bay, Jamaica

A beach with bright turqouise water, yellow sand, palm trees and a while hotel building.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

 Manfred Muenzl | Dreamstime

Doctor's Cave Beach has been drawing crowds since 1906. Years later, an English doctor visited and wrote about the water's supposed healing properties, turning Montego Bay into one of Jamaica's original tourist hot spots.

These days, the appeal has less to do with claimed cures and more to do with the obvious: calm, clear water and a beach that anchors the Hip Strip's restaurants and reggae bars.

Flights to Montego Bay

Aruba

Three friends with beach chairs underneath a fofoti tree at sunset on Eagle Beach, Aruba.

Eagle Beach, Aruba

 Littleny | Dreamstime

Aruba's award-winning Eagle Beach earns its reputation honestly, with wide, pale sand, calm water and the twisted fofoti trees that lean permanently toward the sea, shaped by the trade winds that blow across the island nearly year-round.

Those same trade winds are part of why Aruba stays dry compared to much of the Caribbean, so the odds of a washed-out beach day are low.

Flights to Aruba

San José, Costa Rica

Fly into San José, and you'll find yourself in the perfect jumping-off point for all kinds of adventures. The Poás and Irazú volcanoes are both within a few hours' drive, along with working coffee estates like Doka that walk visitors through the plant-to-cup process.

And landing without a layover leaves more of the day free to actually get out into that landscape or taste coffee from the source, rather than waiting on a connection.

Flights to San José

Liberia, Costa Rica

Two women walk through a surfboard rental shop on a sunny day in Tamarindo, Costa Rica

Tamarindo, Costa Rica

 Pablo Hidalgo | Dreamstime

Liberia is the main airport for Costa Rica's Guanacaste province, connecting travellers to the Pacific beach towns nearby like Tamarindo, which has built its whole identity around consistent, rideable surf and a mix of beginner and advanced breaks.

For anyone who wants their sun trip to double as an active one, this is the pick over a straight beach-resort stay. And a direct flight cuts out one more travel day between Toronto and the swell.

Flights to Liberia

Turks and Caicos

Fabric and grass beach umbrellas shading visitors to the white sands and blue water of Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

 Eq Roy | Dreamstime

Grace Bay, on Turks and Caicos' island of Providenciales, is a multi-award winner, being named the world's best beach in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice awards several times. More than three miles of fine white sand and a reef running just offshore explain the repeat wins.

It's a beach built for slowing down, with development kept low-rise enough that the view stays mostly uninterrupted — height limits have meant most buildings are seven storeys or under.

Flights to Turks and Caicos

Nassau, Bahamas

Visitors stroll past vendor booths and palm trees in Nassau's Straw Market in the Bahamas.

The Straw Market, Nassau

Itzhaki | Dreamstime

Downtown Nassau's Straw Market has been a fixture on Bay Street since the 1940s, and it's still where locals sell handwoven baskets, hats and conch-shell jewelry. A short bridge away, Paradise Island adds Cabbage Beach and a bigger resort scene to the mix.

The combination of colonial-era buildings, market culture and beaches close together is what makes Nassau work well as a shorter trip. A non-stop flight from Toronto makes a long weekend realistic here, instead of the stretch it can be for other spots.

Flights to Nassau

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Coloured flags decorate the Malec\u00f3n in Puerto Vallarta.

The Malecón, Puerto Vallarta

Diego Grandi | Dreamstime

The vibrant Malecón is the heart of Puerto Vallarta: a kilometre-long oceanfront promenade lined with sculptures, restaurants and bars that connects downtown to the Romantic Zone. It's built for an evening walk, ideally timed to catch the sunset over Banderas Bay.

Just behind it sits Old Vallarta, with cobblestone streets and colonial-style buildings that give the city a different, quainter feel from Mexico's more built-up beach resorts.

Flights to Puerto Vallarta

Cancun, Mexico

People swimming in the teal water of Ik Kil Cenote, the walls of which are covered in hanging vines.

Ik Kil Cenote, Yucatan

 Ujjwalstha | Dreamstime

Cancun's Hotel Zone runs for roughly 23 kilometres of white sand along the coast, but the bigger draw for a lot of travellers is what sits a few hours inland.

Chichén Itzá, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, along with the coastal Mayan ruins at Tulum and the cenotes scattered across the Yucatán that are open for swimming, make the area truly unique.

This is a destination catering to both extremes — a relaxing, all-inclusive, resort-bound week, or a trip built around day tours to explore ruins and sinkholes.

Flights to Cancun

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

People swimming with stingrays in the shallow green water of Grand Cayman, surrounded by white boats.

Stingray City, Cayman Islands

Jo Ann Snover | Dreamstime

Grand Cayman's Seven Mile Beach is regularly ranked among the best beaches in the world. A short trip north brings you to Stingray City, where boats stop over a sandbar so visitors can wade in and interact with stingrays and other sea life gathered there.

George Town rounds things out with a walkable waterfront and the Cayman Islands National Museum, housed in the island's oldest building. A non-stop flight from Toronto puts all three within easy reach, perfect for a short trip or a longer stay.

Flights to Grand Cayman

From the history of Cancun's ruins to the zen of Turks and Caicos, that sunny escape is a single direct flight away thanks to Porter's expanded routes running out of Toronto.

Whether you're on your way or heading home again, you can actually enjoy flying economy with Porter thanks to the complimentary WiFi, drinks in glassware (you're adults, after all) and no chance you'll be crammed into a middle seat.

Take that, winter blues.

To learn more about Porter Airlines, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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