Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 29 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot
So many MaxPlus winners!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 29 have now been revealed.
With this Lotto Max draw, a $65 million jackpot and eight Maxmillions worth $1 million each are up for grabs.
There are also MaxPlus prizes that each offer $100,000!
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, Maxmillions, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 29?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 29 are 6, 10, 13, 22, 23, 43 and 49, with 17 as the bonus number.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 1, 3, 7, 16, 28, 49 and 50
- 1, 4, 12, 32, 39, 46 and 52
- 1, 11, 24, 39, 41, 46 and 50
- 1, 17, 21, 31, 33, 36 and 43
- 4, 14, 17, 18, 26, 30 and 36
- 11, 12, 13, 16, 28, 46 and 48
- 14, 17, 19, 26, 49, 50 and 52
- 15, 18, 19, 31, 38, 43 and 50
There are no winners of the $65 million jackpot or any of the Maxmillions in this draw.
But eight of the $100,000 MaxPlus prizes have been won with tickets sold across the country in B.C., the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic region.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on October 2 will offer a $70 million jackpot and 10 Maxmillions.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 25?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 25 were 8, 24, 38, 41, 43, 50 and 52. The bonus number was 7.
The Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 1, 3, 7, 8, 16, 51 and 52
- 1, 24, 26, 43, 45, 51 and 52
- 2, 5, 7, 13, 33, 47 and 49
- 2, 15, 17, 32, 34, 39 and 40
- 3, 4, 22, 24, 37, 43 and 45
- 3, 4, 27, 29, 35, 42 and 50
Nobody won the $60 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
Just one Maxmillions was won with a ticket in Stoney Creek, Ontario. Six of the MaxPlus prizes were won, including a few split between two winners. Those winning tickets were sold in the Prairies, Ontario and Quebec.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.