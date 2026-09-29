Recalls for chicken, fruit, nuts, ice cream and more food items were issued in Canada recently
These products could be contaminated or have undeclared ingredients.
A few product recalls have been issued recently in Canada.
That includes food items like chicken, nuts, frozen fruit and more that you might have in your fridge, freezer or pantry.
Throughout September, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency shared recall notices for various foods due to undeclared ingredients, Listeria monocytogenes, norovirus, and extraneous materials.
Some affected items were sold at grocery stores in Canada, including Costco and Co-op, and were from well-known brands like No Name.
Here's what you need to know about food recalls issued in Canada during September.
So Delicious Dairy Free frozen dessert
A certain flavour of So Delicious Dairy Free brand non-dairy frozen dessert was recalled due to plastic-like and gravel-like fragments.
This product was sold nationally.
The affected So Delicious Dairy Free item is the salted caramel flavour non-dairy frozen dessert made with a cashew base. It comes in a 500 millilitre package and has 7 44473 27613 4 as the UPC.
If the product is in that flavour and size and has the following best-before dates, then it's included in the recall:
- BB: 8 SEP 2027
- BB: 15 OCT 2027
- BB: 16 OCT 2027
- BB: 3 FEB 2028
- BB: 25 FEB 2028
- BB: 30 MAR 2028
- BB: 31 MAR 2028
Sandwiches
Various brands of sandwiches were recalled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The products were sold in Alberta.
Here are the names, codes and best-before dates of the affected Fresh & Local items:
- Ham & Cheese Sub, 220 grams
- UPC 8 77838 48480 3
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 20
- Hungryman Sub, 240 grams
- UPC 8 77838 48429 2
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 20
- Ham & Turkey Croissant Pack, 174 grams
- UPC 8 77838 00198 7
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 20
- Ham & Cheddar Sandwich, 195 grams
- UPC 8 77838 00200 7
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 20
- Turkey & Monterey Jack Sandwich, 195 grams
- UPC 8 77838 00204 5
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 20
- Turkey Bacon Sub, 215 grams
- UPC 8 77838 48482 7
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 20
- Assorted Cold Cut Sub, 255 grams
- UPC 8 77838 48481 0
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 20
- Ham & Cheddar with Pineapple Aioli, 200 grams
- UPC 8 77838 48468 1
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 20
- Italian Sub, 200 grams
- UPC 8 77838 48421 6
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 20
- Ham & Swiss Croissant, 174 grams
- UPC 8 77838 48488 9
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 20
Here are the names, codes and best-before dates of the recalled Fresh Bites items:
- Turkey & Bacon Sub, 200 grams
- UPC 8 77838 00217 5
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 19
- Ham & Cheddar Sandwich, 195 grams
- UPC 8 77838 00200 7
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 19
- Turkey & Monterey Jack Sandwich, 195 grams
- UPC 8 77838 00204 5
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 19
- Turkey Club Croissant, 205 grams
- UPC 8 77838 00703 3
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 19
- Ham & Turkey Croissant Pack, 174 grams
- UPC 8 77838 00198 7
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 19
- Ham & Swiss Croissant, 174 grams
- UPC 8 77838 48488 9
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 19
- Ham & Swiss Sandwich, 185 grams
- UPC 6 28242 49002 3
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 19
- Turkey & Cheese Sandwich, 170 grams
- UPC 6 28242 49006 1
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 19
- Deli Delight Sub, 260 grams
- UPC 6 28242 49024 5
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 19
- Ultimate Sub, 215 grams
- UPC 6 28242 49007 8
- all best before dates up to and including 26 SE 19
Heinz mayonnaise
Some Heinz brand mayonnaise in single-serve units were recalled due to undeclared mustard.
The products were distributed to hotels, restaurants and institutions in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Here are the names, codes and best-before dates of the affected items:
- Heinz Real Mayonnaise, 12.5 millilitres
- no UPC
- no codes
- Heinz Mayonnaise, 6.25 litres (500 x 12.5 millilitres)
- UPC 5 7000 0667200
- best before 2027/3/27
- best before 2027/3/28
Alasko frozen whole raspberries
Recalled Alasko frozen whole raspberries.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Alasko brand frozen whole raspberries were recalled due to possible norovirus contamination.
The products were sold in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Here are the names, codes and best before dates of the affected items:
- Alasko frozen whole raspberries, one kilogram
- UPC 6 95058 00205 4
- PO# 138602; LOT# SY25314; BB: 2027-NO-10
- Alasko IQF whole raspberries, five kilograms (five x one kilogram)
- UPC 1 069505 800205 1
- Lot# SY25314; PO# 138602; BB: 2027-NO-10
No Name brand chopped walnuts
No Name brand chopped walnuts were recalled due to shell fragments.
The products were sold at Loblaw-owned stores like No Frills in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
These are the names, codes and best-before dates of the affected items:
- No Name chopped walnuts, 400 grams
- UPC 0 60383 01845 0
- BEST BEFORE 2027 FE 13; Lot#: B6133 RB SFHH:MM
- BEST BEFORE 2027 JA 28; Lot#: B6118 RB SFHH:MM
- BEST BEFORE 2027 MR 03; Lot#: B6154 RB SFHH:MM
- BEST BEFORE 2027 MR 05; Lot#: B6156 RB SFHH:MM
- BEST BEFORE 2027 MR 22; Lot#: B6173 RB SFHH:MM
- BEST BEFORE 2027 AP 06; Lot#: B6187 RB SFHH:MM
- BEST BEFORE 2027 JL 24; Lot#: B6205 RB SFHH:MM
- No Name chopped walnuts, 100 grams
- UPC 0 60383 64384 3
- BEST BEFORE 2027 JA 30; Lot#: B6120 RB SFHH:MM
- BEST BEFORE 2027 MR 01; Lot#: B6152 RB SFHH:MM
- BEST BEFORE 2027 MR 17; Lot#: B6168 RB SFHH:MM
- BEST BEFORE 2027 MR 24; Lot#: B6175 RB SFHH:MM
Co-op Gold frozen chicken
Co-op Gold brand frozen chicken products were recalled because of undeclared egg.
It's the house brand for Co-op grocery stores, so the products were sold at Co-op locations in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.
These are the names, codes and best-before dates of the affected items:
- Co-op Gold chicken burgers, 904 grams
- UPC 0 57316 21795 0
- BB 2027-JN-18; LOT 100808
- BB 2027-JL-02; LOT 101118
- BB 2027-JL-22; LOT 101600
- Co-op Gold maple and brown sugar bacon-wrapped chicken bites, 360 grams
- UPC 0 57316 21861 2
- BB 2027-JN-03; LOT 100449
Rossdown Farms & Natural Foods meal starter
Recalled Rossdown Farms & Natural Foods brand meal starter product.
Certain Rossdown Farms & Natural Foods brand meal starter products were recalled due to undeclared soy.
These products were sold nationally, including at Costco stores in Canada.
Here are the names, codes and best-before dates of the affected items:
- Rossdown Farms & Natural Foods Meal Starters black garlic chicken breast, 350 grams
- UPC 6 28000 60073 2
- codes 2461263; 2461267; 2461277
- Rossdown Farms & Natural Foods Meal Starters black garlic chicken breast chunks, 840 grams
- UPC 6 28000 60094 7
- codes 2461263; 2461272
- Rossdown Farms & Natural Foods Meal Starters black garlic chicken breast skewers, 350 grams
- UPC 6 28000 60032 9
- codes 2461266; 2461267; 2461270
Only the 840-gram Rossdown Farms & Natural Foods Meal Starters product was sold at and recalled from Costco stores in Canada.
If you bought the recalled item at Costco, you can return it to any warehouse in Canada to receive a full refund.
Cucina d'Oro pesto
Some Cucina d'Oro brand pesto products were recalled due to improperly declared cashews.
The items were sold in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.
Here are the names, codes and best-before dates of the affected products:
- Cucina d'Oro pesto, 212 millilitres
- UPC 8 51119 10030 9
- B.LM 356; P: 12/22/2023; E: 01/03/2027
- Cucina d'Oro pesto, 212 millilitres
- UPC 8 51119 00129 3
- Lot K085; P: 03/26/2026; E: 03/26/2029
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.