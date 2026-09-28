Government of Canada jobs in passport and visa services are open and you don't need a degree
You can make close to $100,000 a year.
Government of Canada jobs in passport and visa services are available.
These positions with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) pay close to $100,000 a year, and you don't need a university degree to get hired.
Canada's federal intelligence agency is hiring Canadians to work as passport and visa officers in Ottawa, Ontario.
The duties of these CSIS jobs include:
- administering the passport and visa program by analyzing files, researching foreign travel documentation requirements, and providing advice based on the interpretation of policies and procedures
- coordinating internal and external foreign travel documentation requirements by processing requests for special and diplomatic passports and associated visas
- liaising and maintaining relationships with embassies, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and other stakeholders
- advising managers and employees on requirements related to information and documentation for travel abroad
- managing various databases, including travel document registries on SharePoint to track and coordinate the status and locations of official passports
- ensuring compliance with conditions from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada for the retention and safekeeping of special and diplomatic passports
- planning and coordinating administrative requirements related to projects, research, analysis and various reports and statistics
The salary for the passport and visa officer position is $77,427 to $94,177 a year.
Only Canadian citizens can apply.
You must have a college diploma and four years of experience or an undergraduate degree and two years of experience. Other combinations of relevant education, training, and experience may be considered.
Those years of experience need to be in:
- interpreting policies and procedures and providing advice and guidance to employees at all levels
- client service delivery
- managing projects and issues, including organizing, planning, coordinating, prioritizing and drafting written reports and correspondence
- multi-tasking, meeting deadlines and handling short turnaround times
- establishing and maintaining effective internal and external contacts
You must be bilingual and able to communicate in English and French.
This job requires travel to foreign embassies and high commissions within the national capital region. Also, you may need to work a more flexible schedule if you're hired.
The deadline to apply is Friday, October 2, 2026.
Passport and Visa Officer
Salary: $77,427 to $94,177
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have a college diploma and four years of experience or an undergraduate degree and two years of experience. CSIS may consider other combinations of relevant education, training, and experience.
That experience needs to be in:
- interpreting policies and procedures and providing advice and guidance to employees at all levels
- client service delivery
- managing projects and issues, including organizing, planning, coordinating, prioritizing and drafting written reports and correspondence
- multi-tasking, meeting deadlines and handling short turnaround times
- establishing and maintaining effective internal and external contacts
You must be able to communicate in English and French and travel within the national capital region.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.