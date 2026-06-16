These government of Canada jobs in cities across the country pay up to $120,000 a year

You don't need a lot of work experience.

government of canada sign with canada flag logo outside of building in ottawa

Government of Canada sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

There are government of Canada jobs with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) in cities across the country.

You can make up to $120,000 a year if you get hired.

CSIS is looking to staff Human Intelligence Officer positions in various regional offices across Canada.

That includes Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton and Halifax.

The duties of a Human Intelligence Officer are identifying, assessing, developing, recruiting and handling human sources from all cultures and backgrounds, and writing reports to document intelligence collection efforts.

The salary for these CSIS jobs is $87,459 to $120,917 but the maximum you can make during the training program is $106,386.

You need an undergraduate bachelor's degree for this position.

Also, you must have work experience in:

  • conducting complex assessments
  • handling difficult situations like challenging or unexpected circumstances, conflicts, or problems
  • working in a team

Knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the federal government's intelligence priorities for national security is required, along with an awareness of national and international current events and an understanding of how they relate to the CSIS mandate.

English is essential for these jobs, but you must be bilingual in English and French for positions located in the National Capital Region and Quebec.

You need a valid Canadian driver’s license, which is defined as a G Class in Ontario or a Class 5 in the rest of Canada.

Also, you must be able to work flexible hours, work outside of the office in the community, be unreachable for periods of time, travel as needed, and relocate within Canada during your CSIS career.

You have to be able to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance. That process involves a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation with credit and financial verifications.

The closing date is Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

Human Intelligence Officer

Salary: $87,459 to $120,917

Company: CSIS

Location: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton and Halifax

Who Should Apply: You need an undergraduate bachelor's degree and work experience in conducting complex assessments, handling difficult situations, and working in a team.

Knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the federal government's intelligence priorities for national security is required, along with an awareness of national and international current events and an understanding of how they relate to the CSIS mandate.

You also need a valid Canadian driver's license, which is a G Class in Ontario or a Class 5 in the rest of Canada.

Apply On CSIS Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

csis jobsgovernment of canada jobs
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

CSIS is hiring for these jobs and you can get paid up to $120,000 a year to be nosy

You'll help investigate threats to national security. 🔍

7 Government of Canada jobs open right now that pay up to $139,000 a year

CBSA, Statistics Canada, CSIS, and other federal agencies are hiring.

CSIS is hiring for these jobs in Ontario that pay up to $120,000 a year

Some positions don't require a university degree or a college diploma.

Bath & Body Works Canada's semi-annual sale is on now and these products are up to 75% off

You can get three-wick candles at low prices!

A new Zellers store is opening in Toronto and you can start shopping this week

So many products will be available!

This $38 train from Toronto takes you to a tiny riverside town that's like a slice of Europe

You can skip the traffic!

This bus from Toronto takes you to Canada's best freshwater beach with kilometres of sand

It's a dreamy spot for a summer getaway.

10 Ontario provincial parks with breathtaking beaches and powdery sand shores to explore

Get your goggles ready!

This Ontario beach is a mini oasis with the softest white sand and sparkling blue water

It's a magical spot for a day trip or weekend escape.

Ontario is home to the 'Hamptons of the North' and it's dotted with quaint towns and beaches

It's a summer paradise.

Six people remain in hospital after rural Ontario crash killed five kids

Six people remain in hospital after deadly crash

Old Age Security payments for June are going out soon and some Canadians can get over $800

The maximum payment amounts are hundreds of dollars.

16 Dollarama decor finds that I discovered to elevate your outdoor space — all $5 or less

Make your backyard better!