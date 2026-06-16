These government of Canada jobs in cities across the country pay up to $120,000 a year
You don't need a lot of work experience.
There are government of Canada jobs with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) in cities across the country.
You can make up to $120,000 a year if you get hired.
CSIS is looking to staff Human Intelligence Officer positions in various regional offices across Canada.
That includes Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton and Halifax.
The duties of a Human Intelligence Officer are identifying, assessing, developing, recruiting and handling human sources from all cultures and backgrounds, and writing reports to document intelligence collection efforts.
The salary for these CSIS jobs is $87,459 to $120,917 but the maximum you can make during the training program is $106,386.
You need an undergraduate bachelor's degree for this position.
Also, you must have work experience in:
- conducting complex assessments
- handling difficult situations like challenging or unexpected circumstances, conflicts, or problems
- working in a team
Knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the federal government's intelligence priorities for national security is required, along with an awareness of national and international current events and an understanding of how they relate to the CSIS mandate.
English is essential for these jobs, but you must be bilingual in English and French for positions located in the National Capital Region and Quebec.
You need a valid Canadian driver’s license, which is defined as a G Class in Ontario or a Class 5 in the rest of Canada.
Also, you must be able to work flexible hours, work outside of the office in the community, be unreachable for periods of time, travel as needed, and relocate within Canada during your CSIS career.
You have to be able to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance. That process involves a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation with credit and financial verifications.
The closing date is Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
Human Intelligence Officer
Salary: $87,459 to $120,917
Company: CSIS
Location: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton and Halifax
Who Should Apply: You need an undergraduate bachelor's degree and work experience in conducting complex assessments, handling difficult situations, and working in a team.
Knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the federal government's intelligence priorities for national security is required, along with an awareness of national and international current events and an understanding of how they relate to the CSIS mandate.
You also need a valid Canadian driver's license, which is a G Class in Ontario or a Class 5 in the rest of Canada.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.