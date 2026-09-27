This Ontario village is the 'Cobblestone Capital of Canada' with fall vibes and charming shops

You don't have to go far to find some autumn charm. 🍂

A person walking down a street. Right: Historic buildings along a river.

A small town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

There's nothing like a trip to a cozy little town during the fall, and this charming Ontario spot looks like it was made for autumn strolls and coffee stops.

The village is brimming with leafy views, historic buildings, cobblestone streets, glowing shops, and relaxing cafes, and it will have you feeling like the main character in a cozy autumn film.

Paris is a charming small town located along the Grand River, about an hour and a half from Toronto.

It's known as the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada" thanks to its unique historic architecture. The town has also been dubbed "The Prettiest Little Town in Canada," making it a dreamy spot to spend a day or longer.

During the fall, the historic downtown becomes especially quaint, with colourful leaves framing the streets and seasonal decor popping up along the streets and storefronts.

You can spend an afternoon wandering between boutiques, cafes, and bookshops, sipping warm drinks and enjoying the crisp autumn air.

The Dog-Eared Café serves up seasonal drinks in a comfy space where you can settle in with a good book. Paris Wincey Mills Co. is another spot to check out, with local vendors offering handmade goods, food, and sweet treats.

For something a little different, you can make your way to Le Petit Marché. The shop is filled with early 1900s-inspired finds, along with an apothecary and other vintage-style treasures.

If you want to learn more about the community, the Paris Museum offers a look at the town's history. You can also follow this self-guided cobblestone tour, which leads you through some of the town's most historic streets.

There are lots of places to grab a bite to eat, too. Stillwaters Plate & Pour offers riverside dining along the Grand River, while Paris Beer Company serves pints and more.

If you're visiting from October 24 to 25, you can make your trip even sweeter with a visit to the Paris Fall Market and Buttertart Festival, where you can sample all kinds of baked treats and more.

Of course, no autumn day trip is complete without a leafy hike. The Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail winds through the countryside and offers a beautiful way to take in the fall colours.

You can find more autumn adventures at Brantwood Farms, just 15 minutes from downtown Paris. Its Fall Festival runs on weekends throughout September and October, with activities including pumpkin bowling, a corn maze, train rides, and more.

From its historic cobblestone charm to its colourful fall scenery and cozy shops, Paris is a dreamy autumn destination just a road trip from Toronto.

Downtown Paris website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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