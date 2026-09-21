This tiny Ontario village has 2 majestic waterfalls and quaint little streets with fall charm

It's a beautiful spot to spend an autumn day.

An aerial view of a waterfall. Right: A person standing on a street.

A conservation area in Ontario. Right: A small town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

Fall is in the air, and soon the province will be transformed with vibrant leaves, pumpkin patches, golden fields, and cozy charm.

It's the perfect time to explore one of Ontario's little towns and soak up that sweater-weather atmosphere.

The province has no shortage of quaint towns to explore, but if you're looking for an extra sprinkle of autumn magic, you'll want to visit this little village.

Nestled amidst rolling vineyards, this hidden gem is a dreamy spot to grab a pumpkin spice latte, bite into a sweet treat, and wander through beautiful fall scenery.

Jordan Village is a charming little town nestled in the heart of Twenty Valley in the Niagara Region.

The village may be small, but its historic streets and picturesque setting make it a lovely spot for an autumn day trip. You'll find charming stone buildings, scenic views and plenty of places to wander while taking in the fall colours.

Since fall is all about visits to cozy cafés, you'll want to stop by RPM Bakehouse for some warm seasonal drinks and sweet treats. The quaint café has everything from pastries to sandwiches and is a charming spot to relax during a day of autumn adventures.

For more treats, stop by Plant No. 01 for plant-based baked goods, freshly brewed coffee and specialty teas.

If you're craving a full meal, you can sit down at Inn On The Twenty Restaurant or make a reservation at Restaurant Pearl Morissette, Ontario's only two-Michelin-star restaurant.

Just outside the village, Balls Falls Conservation Area is another worthwhile stop during the fall. The conservation area is home to a historic village, wooded trails and two waterfalls, giving you a chance to stretch your legs while surrounded by colourful autumn scenery.

The trails lead through the forest to the two cascades, which make for a gorgeous backdrop once the leaves begin changing.

From October 9 to 12, the conservation area is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Festival, complete with food, vendors, entertainment, and more.

With its historic charm, local cafés, and waterfalls, Jordan Village is a great place to spend a crisp fall day without venturing too far.

Jordan Village Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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