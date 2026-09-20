Legislator Linda Hepner resigns from B.C. Conservatives, brings recent exits to 13

Hepner resigns from B.C. Conservatives
Hepner resigns from B.C. Conservatives
Surrey-Serpentine River B.C. Conservative candidate Linda Hepner, front left, and Surrey-Cloverdale candidate Elenore Sturko attend a campaign stop with B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad, not seen, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, October 14, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Another British Columbia Conservative legislator has resigned from caucus, citing the party's direction under Kerry-Lynne Findlay, who won its leadership contest in May.

Linda Hepner says in a resignation message provided to The Canadian Press that she has "lost confidence" in the Conservative leadership's "willingness to listen ... and to consider perspectives beyond its immediate circle."

The message says Hepner's decision to leave was spurred by the expulsion of three legislators from the Conservative caucus on Friday — former leader John Rustad, former interim leader Trevor Halford and Skeena MLA Claire Rattée.

Hepner's message says it was "beyond the pale" to eject experienced voices rather than find a way to listen to them.

The MLA for Surrey-Serpentine River says she will continue to serve her constituents "with independence, common sense and respect."

Her resignation brings to 13 the number of sitting legislators who have exited the caucus under Findlay's leadership since August.

The B.C. legislature website confirms the Conservatives have lost another member, showing 24 members, down from 25 on Saturday, with Independents up to 18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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