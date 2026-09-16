B.C. Conservative legislator Rattée calls out Findlay, says team 'deeply divided'
A member of British Columbia Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay's caucus is calling her out for what she says is a failure to unite the provincial Opposition.
Claire Rattée says in a 1,000-word Substack post that she won't "tolerate" leadership that doesn't address challenges.
She says Findlay has not fulfilled her side of the bargain to bring the team together and has called several caucus meetings where the leader has either left after making a speech or not attended at all, including for a meeting called today.
Rattée, who represents the party in the riding of Skeena, says Findlay has made extremely poor staffing choices, points to reports of potential police inquiries, and says the Conservatives are losing public trust after nine legislators left the caucus.
She stops short of saying she will be the next to leave but notes the caucus was unified when Findlay took over in May and now it is "deeply divided."
The Conservatives have faced an exodus of MLAs since August, with defectors citing issues with Findlay's leadership and direction as she faces a byelection later this month to win a place in the legislature.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2026
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