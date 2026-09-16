Alberta government report pegs cost of separation at up to $170 billion over 5 years

Alberta report pegs separation at $170B to start
Alberta report pegs separation at $170B to start
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith waits to deliver a speech on Alberta Day in Calgary on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
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A report commissioned by the Alberta government estimates the cost of separating from Canada could be up to $170 billion over the first five years alone. 

The report, from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy, says the minimum cost would be $50 billion, topping out at the 170 figure.

The money would cover building new infrastructure, hiring staff to manage and oversee the transition, and cover Alberta's portion of the federal debt.

The report also looks at two scenarios for separation.

One scenario envisions a smooth breakup with Canada, while the second promises a very costly and difficult transition if the federal government takes a hardline position in talks.

Albertans are to go to the polls on Oct. 19 to vote on whether they want to remain in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2026.

By Jack Farrell | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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