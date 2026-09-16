Certain frozen fruit is being recalled in Canada due to norovirus contamination

There are reports of illnesses.

freezer aisle at grocery store in canada

Freezer aisle at a store in Canada.

Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There is a product recall in Canada for certain frozen fruit due to norovirus.

The affected items have been sold in multiple provinces.

On September 15, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a food recall warning for certain frozen fruit products.

This recall is a result of the federal agency's investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

Alasko brand frozen whole raspberries are now being recalled in Canada because of possible norovirus contamination.

The affected products were distributed in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.

These are the names, sizes, UPCs, codes and best-before dates of the recalled items:

  • Alasko Whole Raspberries (frozen), 1 kilogram
    • UPC 6 95058 00205 4
    • PO#138602; LOT# SY25314
    • BB: 2027-NO-10
  • Alasko IQF Whole Raspberries, 5 kilograms (5 x 1 kilogram)
    • UPC 1 069505 800205 1
    • LOT#SY25314; PO#138602
    • BB: 2027-NO-10

front of package of recalled Alasko frozen raspberries Recalled Alasko frozen raspberries.Canadian Food Inspection Agency

If you have either of these affected items, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said not to consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute them.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned where they were purchased.

This warning also included details about norovirus and the outbreak investigation.

People with norovirus illness usually develop gastroenteritis symptoms within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness can often start suddenly.

Typical symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps. Some people could also have low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue.

Most people feel better within one or two days as symptoms resolve on their own, but people may need to be hospitalized in severe cases.

If you think you became sick from consuming the recalled product, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said you should contact a healthcare provider.

This frozen raspberry recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's foodborne illness outbreak investigation. A food safety investigation is now underway, which could lead to the recall of other products.

There have been reports of illnesses related to the consumption of these products.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

product recall
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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