A magical Harry Potter experience is coming to Toronto with Knight Bus rides and Butterbeer

You can unleash your inner wizard. 🪄

A purple bus. Right: An attraction with glowing projections.

The Knight Bus from Harry Potter. Right: A Harry Potter experience.

Courtesy of Harry Potter: Visions of Magic.
Lead Writer, Travel

Calling all witches and wizards! Something magical is coming to Toronto, and you can step into the wizarding world without using Floo Powder.

Featuring stunning displays, enchanting photo ops, spellbinding experiences, and more, you'll feel like you've left Muggle life behind for good.

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic is a self-guided journey through some of the mystical realms of the wizarding world. Opening in Toronto on October 16, 2026, the interactive art experience lets you explore environments inspired by mysterious places in the magical community.

You can travel through eight immersive places like the Knight Bus, Grimmauld Place, the Ministry of Magic, Newt's Menagerie, Knockturn Alley, and the Room of Requirement.

Along the way, you can use your very own wand to discover secrets and reveal visions of magic that bring the experience to life.

"We are thrilled to bring Harry Potter™️: Visions of Magic to Toronto following the tremendous success of its Montreal run," Antoine Haswani, founder and chief executive officer of EMM Williams Productions, said in a press release.

"The response from audiences in Montreal has been exceptional, and we're excited to build on that momentum by introducing this one-of-a-kind interactive art experience to a new city in Canada."

In addition to the mystical exhibits, the attraction features a retail shop complete with official Harry Potter merchandise.

You can even enjoy some Butterbeer as a perfect way to conclude your magical journey.

Tickets for this experience go on sale on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. Eager witches, wizards, and Muggles can currently join the waitlist for early access and special offers on the website.

Adult admission starts at $28 plus applicable fees, and timed-entry tickets are required. The experience lasts around 45 to 60 minutes.

If you're still waiting for your Hogwarts acceptance letter, this magical experience in Toronto lets you get a taste of the wizarding world without leaving the city.

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic

Price: $28 + per adult

When: Opening October 16, 2026

Address: 30 Hanover Rd., North York, ON

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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