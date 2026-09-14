These Metrolinx jobs in Toronto and the GTA pay up to $44 an hour and $198,000 a year
Some positions don't require a degree.
There are a few Metrolinx jobs available in Toronto and the GTA right now.
You can earn up to $44 an hour or $198,000 a year with these positions.
Plus, some of the high-paying jobs don't require you to have a university degree!
Metrolinx, which is the transit agency that operates GO Transit and UP Express in Ontario, is hiring for jobs in IT, communications, revenue protection, mechanics and other work areas.
If you want to apply, here's what you need to know about these open positions, including the education and experience requirements.
Advisor, AODA and Accessibility
Salary: $82,683 to $112,734
Company: Metrolinx
Location: 111 Richmond Street West, Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in public policy and administration, social science, environmental design, urban planning, disability studies or a related discipline, or an advanced/specialist technical certification with an equivalent number of years of post-secondary education.
Also, you must have experience in:
- interpreting AODA requirements and providing advice on accessibility related matters, including the application of Metrolinx policy and processes as they relate to accessibility
- accessibility policy or AODA reporting, with knowledge of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act and all Integrated Accessibility Standards
- working with the public to provide meaningful engagement with the community of people with disabilities
Knowledge of project management principles and practices to coordinate projects and develop and monitor implementation schedules within schedule and budget limitations is required.
You must have planning, research and project management skills to conduct research and analysis, then make technical recommendations.
It's required that you have an understanding of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook, and screen reader software.
The deadline is September 22, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
Revenue Protection Officer
Salary: $32.77 an hour
Company: Metrolinx
Location: 277 Front Street West, Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a diploma or certificate in law and security or customer relations, or an equivalent combination of education and experience related to law and security.
A minimum of one year of experience in law and security enforcement and customer service delivery is required.
You need a valid Ontario Class G driver's license and First Aid and CPR certifications.
Knowledge of computers, applications and systems to prepare statistical records for reporting purposes is required.
You must also have communication, customer service and public relations skills to respond to incidents, answer questions, prepare detailed logs and incident reports, and present evidence in court.
The ability to regularly make decisions in a variety of situations based on knowledge of law and security principles and practices is required.
Also, you need to be physically able to walk, stand, climb stairs and operate vehicles over long distances for extended periods of time.
You must be available to work rotating shifts, including weekends and holidays.
The deadline is October 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
Manager, I&IT Project Management Office
Salary: 123,026 to $168,886 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: 277 Front Street West, Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a degree in business administration, information systems or a related field.
Also, you must have years of experience in IT and business planning, project management, and governance of large, complex portfolios or programs.
Experience with business analysis and industry-standard tools such as Asana, Microsoft Power BI and Microsoft Power Automate is required.
You must have knowledge of project management principles and practices, governance and financial management.
An understanding of financial processes and concepts such as business planning, budgeting, financial modelling, ROI development, value for money analysis and multi-year financial forecasting is required.
Also, you need to have Advanced Power BI, Excel, and data visualization skills.
The deadline is September 20, 2026, at 11:55 p.m.
NOC Communications Controller
Salary: $82,683 to $112,734 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Oakville
Who Should Apply: You must have a diploma in business administration, transportation or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Also, you need experience in a transportation control centre or related experience.
Knowledge of transit operations and facility management is required.
You must have knowledge of applicable health, safety, transportation, construction, and environmental legislation and codes like the Employment Standards Act, WSIB, and the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
It's required that you have computer skills, including knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and the ability to become proficient in other software.
The ability to work shift hours, which could include weekends and/or overnights, is required.
The deadline is September 23, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
Regional Manager, Customer Protection
Salary: $140,764 to $198,828
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Union Station
Who Should Apply: You need a degree in business administration, criminology, legal studies, law, psychology or a similar field, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Also, years of leadership experience in public safety operations and crisis incident management, and large crowd management strategies, preferably in a transportation or law enforcement sector, is required.
You must have experience in:
- leading transformational change, risk management and assessment initiatives to manage risk and address issues
- leading and managing project development, project progress, related staff and project resources
- leading and managing unionized and non-unionized employees, including the interpretation, application, and administration of collective agreements
- human resources processes, including performance management, attendance management, workplace investigations, discipline, conflict resolution, grievance management, accommodation, return-to-work programs, employee development, and talent management
- fostering positive labour relations while ensuring compliance with employment legislation, organizational policies, and collective agreement provisions
Knowledge of project management and related systems requirements and development methodologies is required.
You also need knowledge of policy development, budget control, risk and change management, and project management principles and methods.
The ability to obtain Special Constable Status, secret clearance and Level 300 IMS is required.
You must have a valid Ontario Class G driver's license.
The deadline is September 21, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
310T Mechanic
Salary: $44.04 an hour, plus $1.50 an hour for afternoon and night shifts and $12.19 an hour for Sunday shifts
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Streetsville
Who Should Apply: You must have a certification as a Truck and Coach Technician (310T), with interprovincial/provincial status.
A minimum of one year of experience as a Truck and Coach Technician (310T) in a transit, highway bus or similar heavy-duty repair environment is required.
You must have knowledge of heavy transit and highway bus maintenance and repair, manufacturer specifications and schematics, MTO specifications and requirements for bus inspection, and state-of-the-art transit and mechanical technology.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's license is required, along with the ability to obtain a Class C driver's license and Z endorsement.
You must also be able to obtain an Ozone Depletion Card.
The deadline is September 30, 2026, at 12 a.m.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.