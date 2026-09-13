This 2.5 hr train trip from Toronto takes you to a lakeside city with autumn-in-Europe charm
You can skip the traffic this fall.
You can skip the long-haul flight and still enjoy a fall getaway filled with old-world charm.
Just a train ride from Toronto, this picturesque Ontario city is home to historic limestone buildings, cozy cafes and colourful waterfront views that could make you feel like you've wandered into a European destination.
Kingston, perched on the shores of Lake Ontario, is especially enchanting during autumn. As the leaves begin to change, the city's parks and historic streets take on shades of red, gold and orange, creating a dreamy backdrop for a seasonal escape.
Known as the "Limestone City", Kingston is brimming with beautiful historic architecture, from grand stone buildings to charming streets and Victorian-era neighbourhoods.
The best part is, you don't need a car to enjoy this destination. Located about 2.5 hours from Toronto by VIA Rail, Kingston makes for a convenient, traffic-free getaway.
The train station is outside the downtown core, but you can catch public transit, a taxi or a ride-share into the heart of the city.
Once downtown, you can spend the day wandering past historic buildings before popping into one of the many cafes, bakeries and restaurants scattered throughout the area. It's a dreamy spot to grab a warm drink and pastry, cozy up on a patio or stroll the charming streets and soak up the atmosphere.
For even more autumn scenery, you can head to Lake Ontario Park or take a walk along Kingston's waterfront, where you'll find beautiful views of the water framed by the changing leaves. The waterfront is also a picturesque place to catch a crisp fall sunset before heading back downtown for dinner.
When spooky season arrives, Kingston becomes an especially fitting place to celebrate. With centuries of history, old stone buildings and winding streets, the city has no shortage of eerie atmosphere.
According to Visit Kingston, it's a "ghost's dream city" with "tons of historic stone homes to creep around in and plenty of dark alleyways and narrow streets to jump out from."
If you're feeling brave, you can check out Fort Fright, the annual haunted attraction held at Fort Henry, or explore Kingston Penitentiary, a former prison with a fascinating and somewhat chilling history.
You can also visit Fort Henry during the day to explore the 19th-century fortress and take in sweeping views of the city and waterfront. The surrounding area is particularly beautiful in fall, making it a great addition to a seasonal itinerary.
For something a little less spooky, Springer Market Square is home to the Kingston Public Market, where you can browse local goods and seasonal finds.
You can also take to the water on a cruise through the breathtaking 1000 Islands region and admire the colourful shoreline from a completely different perspective.
Another way to enjoy the colours is to hop aboard the Fall Colours Tour with Kingston Trolley Tours. The experience lets you soak up the stunning autumn hues from a historic red trolley.
Whether you're sipping coffee beside a historic stone building, wandering beneath golden leaves or exploring the city's spooky side, Kingston offers a magical autumn escape, no passport required.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.