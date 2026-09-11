11 things I stopped buying at Dollarama because they aren't actually a great deal
Surprisingly, not everything is the best deal at Dollarama.
Everything seems like a great deal at Dollarama, whether it's cleaning supplies, pantry items, or other random necessities.
If you find it at Dollarama, why buy it somewhere else? For most things, it really is the cheapest option around.
But surprisingly, some items are actually more expensive once you break down the cost per unit. Dollarama tends to sell things like laundry detergent pods in smaller packages, so buying a larger quantity at a store like Walmart can save you more.
After shopping at Dollarama for years, here are the items I've found that are actually cheaper at Walmart or even Costco. Of course, it depends on whether Walmart items are on rollback and whether you need items in bulk — but for these products, it's worth checking the price elsewhere before stocking up at Dollarama.
Parmesan
I was surprised to find Kraft parmesan cheese at Dollarama, and I immediately wondered whether it was a good deal. Dollarama sells the parmesan cheese for $4 for 125 grams, which works out to roughly $3.20 per 100 grams.
Walmart sells the same parmesan in a 250-gram package, and when it's on sale, you can get it for $6.87 — which means you're paying $2.75 per 100 grams.
Beef jerky
Beef jerky at Dollarama seems like a steal until you look closer. You're paying $3 for just 35 grams, which works out to about $8.57 per 100 grams. I've also found that the bags are often full of small, broken bits rather than full pieces, so it's a bit of a letdown to actually eat.
This is one to buy in bulk at Costco instead. A 300-gram bag of Jack Link's Teriyaki Beef Jerky runs $19.99, or about $6.66 per 100 grams.
Schneider's pepperettes
Another meat product to skip at Dollarama is the Schneider's pepperettes.
Dollarama sells a 60-gram pack of the pepperettes for $3, which works out to about $5 per 100 grams. Walmart carries a much larger 375-gram pack for $8.97, or roughly $2.39 per 100 grams.
Kraft peanut butter
I'm a fan of Kraft peanut butter, but I don't buy it at Dollarama. That's because a 500-gram tub of Kraft peanut butter sells for $4, or $0.80 per 100 grams.
Walmart carries the same brand in a 1-kilogram tub for $5.97, which works out to just $0.60 per 100 grams.
Hellman's real mayonnaise
If you go through a lot of mayo at your house, Walmart is the better deal.
Dollarama sells 340-millilitre bottles for $4, which breaks down to $1.18 per 100 millilitres. Walmart carries an 890-millilitre jar for $6.47, just $0.73 per 100 millilitres.
Brookside dark chocolate
I love these Brookside fruit-covered chocolates, so when I saw them at Dollarama, I got excited until I did the math. Dollarama sells a 90-gram bag for $3, which works out to $3.33 per 100 grams.
Walmart sells a larger 235-gram bag for $5.98, or $2.54 per 100 grams. It's cheaper, and you get more than double the chocolate.
Canola oil
Whether it's canola oil or olive oil, I've stopped buying cooking oil at Dollarama for two reasons.
First, the bottles are small, and I go through oil quickly with how much I cook at home. Second, it's just cheaper to buy in bulk at Walmart. Dollarama sells a 500-millilitre bottle of canola oil for $2.50, or $0.50 per 100 millilitres.
Walmart carries a 2.84-litre jug for $8.77, which breaks down to $0.31 per 100 millilitres. It's noticeably cheaper at Walmart and it'll last a lot longer between refills.
Nivea body wash
I do buy body wash at Dollarama occasionally, but it depends on whether Walmart has it on rollback.
At Dollarama, you can buy this Nivea body wash in a 500-millilitre bottle for $5. You can get the same-size bottle for $3.28 during rollback.
Huggies wipes
As a new mom, I go through baby wipes so fast that I'm always looking for the best deal. Dollarama sells these single packs for $4.25 each, while Walmart sells a three-pack for $10.47, working out to $3.49 per pack. Since I go through baby wipes quickly anyway, I always buy them in bulk instead of one at a time.
Allergy tablets
Dollarama has a growing list of vitamins and supplements, including allergy tablets that may seem like a good deal at first. However, the cost breakdown tells a different story.
Dollarama sells a small three-pack for $3, which breaks down to $1 per tablet. At Walmart, you can get a 30-pack for $24.97, or $0.83 per tablet.
Tide Pods
I buy a lot of cleaning products at Dollarama, but laundry-type items are a different story because I find buying them in larger quantities is just the better deal.
Dollarama sells an eight-pack of Tide Pods for $5, working out to $0.63 per pod.
Walmart sells a 112-pack for $28.97, which breaks down to just $0.26 per pod. It's less than half the price per pod, and you won't need to restock as often.
Again, Dollarama prices are hard to beat on many items; the stores offer great deals on everything from food to cleaning supplies and more.
However, sometimes it's worth checking the prices at other stores, especially if you use the item often.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.