Government of Canada jobs are open in these cities and pay up to $137,000 a year

Some positions don't require a degree.

government of canada logo on exterior of building

Government of Canada building.

Ggw1962 | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Government of Canada jobs with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) are available in cities across the country.

Many of these positions pay close to or more than $100,000 per year!

Currently, the national security and intelligence agency is hiring for administrative assistant, facility officer, intelligence analyst, scientist and surveillance officer jobs, along with positions in other work areas.

These CSIS jobs are located in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

If you want to apply, here's what you need to know about the positions, including salaries and the education and experience requirements.

Administrative Assistant

Salary: $61,934 to $75,324

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby, Toronto, Gatineau and Montreal

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and years of experience, or a college diploma in a relevant field and one year of experience.

That experience must be in:

  • general administrative duties
  • providing service to internal or external clients/general public
  • using a variety of software, including word processing and spreadsheet applications, email, and databases

For positions in Burnaby and Toronto, a valid and permanent Canadian driver's license is required.

You must be able to communicate in English and French for positions in Quebec.

The closing date is September 30, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

National Case Officer

Salary: $87,459 to $120,917

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree and work experience conducting complex assessments, handling difficult situations and working in a team.

Also, you need knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the Government of Canada's intelligence priorities related to national security.

An understanding of national and international current events and how they relate to the CSIS mandate is required.

You must be comfortable working flexible work hours.

The closing date is September 30, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Facility Officer

Salary: $87,459 to $106,386

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton and Halifax

Who Should Apply: You must have a college education or an apprenticeship and six years of experience, a college diploma or certificate in mechanical or electrical engineering or architecture and four years of experience, or an undergraduate degree in architecture or mechanical, electrical or civil engineering and two years of experience.

Also, you need experience working in a facilities management environment. Experience related to commercial, industrial, institutional or office buildings will be considered.

Knowledge of heating, refrigeration, air conditioning or mechanical building systems is required.

You must have a valid and permanent Canadian driver's license and the ability to lift, carry, push and/or pull a minimum of 45 pounds.

The closing date is December 31, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Head, Foreign Language Services

Salary: $112,746 to $137,226

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You need a two-year college diploma and seven years of experience, a three-year college diploma and six years of experience or an undergraduate degree and five years of experience.

That experience must be in:

  • working as a translator, linguist or interpreter in a foreign language context
  • collaborating with internal partners
  • providing advice and guidance to employees, management, and clients about foreign language services

Also, you need two years of experience interpreting and applying policies and procedures or legislation and regulations.

The closing date is October 2, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Human Intelligence Officer

Salary: $87,459 to $120,917

Company: CSIS

Location: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor or Montreal

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree and work experience conducting assessments, handling difficult situations, and working in a team.

Also, you must have knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the Government of Canada's intelligence priorities related to national security.

An understanding of national and international current events and how they relate to the CSIS mandate is required.

You must be comfortable working flexible hours and being out of the office in communities and unreachable for periods of time.

A valid Canadian driver's license is required for this job.

The closing date is September 30, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Administrative Officer, Regional Director General

Salary: $68,552 to $83,389

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby and Montreal

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and four years of experience, or a university certificate or college diploma and two years of experience.

Also, you need experience in:

  • providing executive support to high-level managers and officials
  • providing administrative support
  • planning and coordinating administrative activities
  • dealing with managers and employees at all levels
  • providing client services

You must have a valid Canadian driver's license.

For positions in Quebec, you need to be able to communicate in English and French.

The closing date is October 2, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Head, Intelligence Analyst

Salary: $112,746 to $137,226

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You need an undergraduate degree and five years of relevant experience.

That experience must be in:

  • producing or supervising the production of complex reports such as briefing material or intelligence products on national security or intelligence topics
  • preparing and delivering presentations and verbal briefings to internal and external decision makers at an executive level
  • developing and maintaining partnerships with national security stakeholders, such as other government departments or international partners

You must be able to travel and work overtime, nights, weekends and shifts.

The closing date is October 4, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Regional Protective Services Officer

Salary: $68,552 to $83,389

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby, Toronto, Gatineau and Montreal

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and four years of experience, a one-year college diploma or Quebec Attestation of College Studies and three years of experience, a two-year college diploma and two years of experience, or a three-year college diploma and one year of experience.

That experience must be in a protective service and security-related function that involves protecting assets, operations and employees from various security threats.

You must be able to work overtime, shifts, weekends and nights, and wear a uniform.

Employees in Burnaby and Toronto need to be able to travel to multiple sites.

The closing date is October 5, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Scientist

Salary: $99,392 to $120,917

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must have an undergraduate degree in chemistry.

For the Scientific Enablement stream, you need a background in analytical chemistry and synthetic chemistry.

You also need five years of experience in:

  • producing professional and technical reports and presentations
  • planning and conducting scientific projects
  • gathering information and data on scientific technologies and preparing relevant reports and assessments
  • researching and explaining new scientific concepts

For the Chemical Analysis stream, you must have a background in analytical chemistry and demonstrated problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

Also, you need three years of experience in:

  • hands-on operation and/or maintenance of mass spectrometers, chromatographs, and spectrophotometers
  • performing scientific methodologies in the analysis and examination of various materials
  • preparing technical reports and presentations

A valid and permanent Canadian driver's license is required for this job.

The closing date is October 2, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Information Management Analyst

Salary: $99,392 to $120,917

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and seven years of experience, a college diploma and five years of experience or an undergraduate degree and three years of experience.

Also, you need two years of experience in each of the following:

  • researching standards and practices and gathering, analyzing or providing requirements for projects
  • identifying problems and challenges and recommending solutions to management
  • providing written and oral communications such as briefing notes, presentations and status reports to employees at different levels
  • communicating or advising employees on policies and procedures

The closing date is September 22, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Surveillance Officer

Salary: $77,427 to $94,177

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Gatineau and Montreal

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and four years of experience, a college diploma and two years of experience or an undergraduate degree and two years of experience.

That experience must be working in an environment that requires relationship building and teamwork.

Also, a minimum of six years of experience regularly driving motor vehicles in various driving conditions, like city and rural roads and weather events.

You must have knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the Government of Canada's intelligence priorities related to national security.

The ability to work overtime, shifts, weekends, and nights is required.

You also must be able to travel based on operational need.

The closing date is September 18, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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