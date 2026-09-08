China reveals military talks with Canadian officials after years of strain

China reveals military talks with Canada
China reveals military talks with Canada
A military band conductor leads during a ceremony to mark the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
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As the Carney government pursues deeper relations with Beijing, the Chinese government reports it held "a candid and in-depth exchange" on military issues with Canadian officials.

Last week's meeting followed years of diplomatic strain and is raising concerns among Conservatives, who reject the idea of military co-operation with China.

China's defence ministry revealed the two countries held their fifth defence co-ordination dialogue last week and Canada's defence department confirmed that report days later.

Ottawa says it "does not publicize working-level meetings by officials" but adds the talks are about protecting Canadian interests.

In early 2024, Canadian military officials said they were pursuing more open dialogue with their Chinese counterparts.

China's ambassador at the time said this effort had been hindered by Canada sending navy ships through the Taiwan Strait.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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