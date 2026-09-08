The Latest: Canada's retaliatory tariffs on $28B in U.S. goods take effect
Ottawa's retaliatory tariffs on American goods — a response to the 50 per cent tariffs Washington hit Canada with last month — took effect just after midnight EDT on Tuesday.
Here's the latest. All times eastern.
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10:22 a.m.
CBC News reports that U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will consider imposing retaliatory tariffs on Canadian goods as early as today.
The outlet also reports Greer is set to speak with U.S.-Canada Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc today.
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10:15 a.m.
Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette is urging Quebecers to shop local and warns the coming months are likely to be tough for the province's economy.
In a social media post, Fréchette says the provincial government will also prioritize local businesses "like never before" in its contracts and purchases.
She says Quebecers' money must put Quebecers to work and that there are only two choices when faced with a bully: bow down or stand tall.
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10 a.m.
The Canadian American Business Council says it is deeply concerned by the escalation of the tariff war.
The non-partisan council says tariffs disrupt long-standing business relations on both sides of the border and increase costs and uncertainty.
The council says it's encouraging both governments to return to constructive negotiations and reach a deal on trade.
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9 a.m.
Prime Minister Mark Carney is warning Canadians the country's pivot away from the United States will come at a cost — but insists the alternative would be far worse.
In a national video address released hours after Canada's retaliatory tariffs kicked in, Carney discussed Canada's plan to respond to the U.S. trade war by striking new trade deals with other countries.
The video is the latest in a series Carney launched last spring to update Canadians on the government's polices and its response to U.S. trade actions.
Carney said the goal of those policies is to make Canada stronger and more resilient so that "no country can ever hold us hostage, and that we can live how we want to live."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.
By The Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.