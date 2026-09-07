This waterfront Ontario town is a little fall gem with cozy cafes and apple markets
It was made for an autumn day trip.
The fall season is upon us, and that means it's time for pumpkin patches, wagon rides, cozy small towns, and warm cups of spiced coffee.
If you're looking for a charming spot to soak up the autumn season in Ontario, you may want to add this little waterfront town to your plans.
With vibrant autumn hues, turquoise water, and surrounding farm markets, it has "fall day trip" written all over it.
Thornbury is a cute little village tucked away on the shores of Georgian Bay, about 2 hours from Toronto.
It was ranked among the 15 "most charming small towns in Ontario" by Guess Where Trips, thanks to its picturesque waterfront and storybook downtown.
During the autumn season, Thornbury becomes even more charming. Its location in Ontario's apple country makes it the perfect place to explore lush orchards and visit cozy cideries.
You can even explore the region's Apple Pie Trail, which takes you to destinations around the town, such as Goldsmith's Apple Market, the Thornbury Bakery Café, and Thornbury Craft Co.
At each stop, you can bite into sweet apple treats and sip crisp cups of cider that will get you right into the autumn spirit. Don't forget to grab a signature sticky bun from the Thornbury Bakery Café.
The town is perfect for wandering between cafés, galleries and little shops. Good Grief Coffee Roasters offers specialty drinks and treats, while The Cheese Gallery is brimming with local cheese, gourmet foods and gifts.
You can also take a stroll down to Thornbury Harbour, where the Beaver River meets Georgian Bay. The waterfront is especially pretty in the fall, with colourful trees surrounding the water and plenty of spots to stop and take in the scenery.
For more apple-themed adventures, you can head to some nearby orchards to pick your own fruit, such as Oaklane Orchards and Farmer's Pantry.
Farmer's Pantry is a particularly fun stop for a fall day trip, with its orchard and farm market where you can pick up seasonal produce, homemade pies, preserves, honey and other goodies to take home.
No fall outing is complete without a hike, and Thornbury is home to some beautiful trails where you can immerse yourself in the colours of the season.
The Georgian Trail features fiery trees, trestle bridges, and picturesque beaches, and connects several quaint towns, including Thornbury, Meaford and Collingwood.
Just outside Thornbury, the Bruce Trail winds through red and gold forests into the Escarpment landscape. The Beaver Valley section is particularly scenic in autumn.
For an extra dose of fall scenery, you can turn your Thornbury visit into a scenic drive through the Beaver Valley, where winding country roads, orchards, farms and rolling Escarpment views make the journey just as pretty as the destination.
With its cozy cafes, markets, and orchard surroundings, this quaint little town looks like it was made for an autumn outing.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.