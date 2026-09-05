Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 4 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot
Did you buy a ticket?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 4 have now been revealed.
A $20 million jackpot is up for grabs in this Lotto Max, along with MaxPlus prizes that are worth $100,000 each.
You can now check your tickets to see if you're a winner of the jackpot, a MaxPlus prize, a couple bucks or a free play.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 4?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 4 are 11, 12, 17, 34, 45, 48 and 52, with 31 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $20 million jackpot.
Just one MaxPlus prize worth $100,000 has been won with a ticket sold in Ontario.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on September 8 will offer a $25 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 1?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 1 were 5, 12, 25, 30, 39, 50 and 52. The bonus number was 19.
Nobody won the $15 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw, but one of the MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 was won in Ontario.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.