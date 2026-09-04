Vancouver police officer Kalwinder Dosanjh charged over theft of more than $3M
A 26-year veteran of the Vancouver Police Department faces charges of theft, fraud and breach of trust related to housing developments, with victims reporting losses of more that $3 million, police announced Friday.
Chief Const. Steve Rai said Kalwinder Dosanjh was arrested on Thursday after a covert investigation that lasted more than two years.
Provincial Crown prosecutors approved four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of theft over $5,000 and one count of breach of trust. Online court records show charges were sworn against Dosanjh along with his co-accused, Sarabjit Gill.
Rai said there were 19 known victims, but there may be more, with the alleged criminal conduct occurring between 2017 and 2025.
A dedicated investigative team was established after the force received information from multiple victims in December 2023, Rai told a news conference in Vancouver.
Dosanjh is the founder of a Surrey, B.C., charitable foundation called Kids Play, whose website says he has served in various roles including as an undercover officer and in the department's financial crime and drug units.
Dosanjh has been suspended, removing his powers as a police officer, and his service weapon has been seized, Supt. Mike Ritchie told the news conference.
Rai said the situation was "deeply concerning" for the department.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2026.
By Chuck Chiang | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.