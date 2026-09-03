9 of the best Vancouver restaurants that should be on every visitor's list, from a local

Hard to narrow it down TBH.

A person at a cafe in Vancouver. Right: A resturant in Vancouver.

The best restaurants in Vancouver you need to visit, according to a local.

@baybemichelle | Instagram, @jamjarcanteen | Instagram
Contributing Writer

With absolutely zero bias as a local, I think Vancouver has the best food scene in the country. It's a diverse, multicultural city, which means we get the best of world cuisines as Vancouver foodies. The best restaurants in Vancouver are made up of everything from cheap hole-in-the-wall options to high-end dining throughout the city.

For me, a restaurant I'll bring out-of-town friends to has to have great food and great vibes. It has to be memorable, you know?

While there's no shortage of these spots in Vancouver, we've got to narrow it down somewhere. So, allow me to share my personal recommendations with you. Here are my nine best Vancouver restaurants I'd always take a visitor to and show them the best the city has to offer.

Medina Cafe

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Belgian waffles and Mediterranean-inspired dishes; popular for brunch

Address: 780 Richards St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Last time I went to Medina Cafe for brunch, I swear I licked my plate clean; it was that good. This spot always — always — has a line, and they do not take reservations. So come prepared to wait in line or put your name down and walk around the block.

But I promise you it's worth it. Medina Cafe is a Michelin Guide restaurant known for its Belgian waffles that you can order with a choice of your toppings (e.g., dark chocolate, mixed berry compote, salted caramel, and more). The rest of the menu is Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Don't think the two go together? You're wrong — it's the best.

Medina Cafe Menu

Burgoo

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Comfort food

Address: 3096 Main St. or 4434 W. 10th Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Burgoo is Vancouver's comfort food haven. With a few locations around the city, it's well-loved by locals and the perfect spot to cozy up with all your favourites: mac and cheese (I highly recommend you add the pulled pork), delicious sandwiches and burgers, buttery biscuits, homemade soups and sandwiches, and creative takes on jambalaya, butter chicken, or other international cuisines.

Besides the food, the vibes at Burgoo are amazing. It's comfy and warm, like you're dining at your friend's house. Come hungry, because the portion sizes are big!

Burgoo Menu

Mount Pleasant Vintage

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktails, small plates, and handhelds

Address: 67 W. Sixth Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for quirky and just a bit different, you have to check out Mount Pleasant Vintage. It's located in a converted house with '70s-era furniture and decor to feel like you've stepped back in time.

They serve up excellent cocktails and are open late for music and fun times. I personally love to visit them for happy hour. Their "Costlo" menu has fun classics like tater tots and cheeseburgers, to something a bit more elevated like beef tartare and aguachile verde.

Mount Pleasant Vintage Menu

ChongQing

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Szechuan-style Chinese cuisine

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: ChongQing has been one of my family's favorite restaurants to go to for years. We always order family-style and share a number of dishes. It's a great place to bring friends to because you'll want to try a bit of everything!

With a few locations around the city, ChongQing serves delicious and authentic Szechuan Chinese dishes. The restaurants are unassuming and unpretentious, focusing solely on tasty, flavorful, memorable food.

Jamjar Canteen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Lebanese

Address: 2290 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: I regularly dream about Jamjar's fried cauliflower. I simply didn't know this vegetable could taste so good. It, along with every dish at Jamjar Canteen, is so flavorful and amazing that you'll want to go back again and again. The restaurant serves Lebanese food made with fresh, local ingredients in a casual, relaxed environment.

While you can order your own dish, I highly recommend taking advantage of their family-style set menus for two or more people. This way, you can try the best of what they have to offer. Come hungry.

Jamjar Canteen Menu

Yolks

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Breakfast and brunch

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Yolks is a breakfast and brunch spot that holds a lot of nostalgia for me, as I visited it nearly weekly during my first internship in university.

As you can guess by the name, Yolks is centred around eggs. Have them any way you want, but absolutely do not fail to order their delicious truffle lemon potatoes. You will not regret it.

Yolks Menu

Any sushi spot

Address: Everywhere. No joke — sushi is not hard to find in Vancouver.

Why You Need To Go: I know this is a bit of a cop-out, but I cannot write Vancouver restaurant recommendations without mentioning sushi. And I can't really narrow it down to one option because they're all good.

Seriously. Vancouver has some good sushi. Generally speaking, sushi restaurants are available everywhere (I have at least three within 10 minutes of my house), and they are affordable, fresh, and tasty. It's a go-to meal for most Vancouverites, and certainly something to check out if you're in the city.

Cactus Club

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Modern North American

Address: Coal Harbour (1085 Canada Place) and English Bay (1790 Beach Ave.) are where it's at.

Why You Need To Go: I already know that people will have opinions about this choice because Cactus Club is sort of, well, basic. It's a chain with locations across the city and in other provinces, too. But you have to know that while it may not be the most unique option on this list, two of its Vancouver locations have the best views in the city.

So when I recommend it, I'm recommending these two spots so you can dine with some stunning beach and mountain views.

And the food's good. What can I say — I love their bellinis and parmesan fries. They have a solid menu with options for anyone, and their happy hour is a great deal for some cheap eats. Lots to love.

Cactus Club Menu

Purebread

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Bakery

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: I'm sneaking Purebread onto this list of restaurants because this bakery is that good. Sometimes a carbs-only meal in the form of sweet and savoury baked goods is all you need for a meal.

Purebread is a feast for the senses. You walk in and are immediately met with the biggest, most delicious display of baked goods. Their variety is astounding, and portion sizes are huge. Prices are very reasonable, too. Having tried at least 50% of their million items, I can highly recommend their brownies, scones, and this specific bar called "Crack Bar." Thank me later.

Purebread Menu

And now I'm hungry.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

the best restaurants in vancouver best restaurants in vancouver vancouver restaurants
Vancouver Eat and Drink Eat and Drink Canada
  • Alyssa Wiens

    Contributing Writer

    Alyssa Wiens (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media Group, based in Vancouver, Canada. She loves working from cozy cafés around the city and, in her spare time, you can find her kickboxing, walking with a podcast, and growing her houseplant collection.

12 of the best Vancouver restaurants that we locals try to gatekeep

The secret is out...

7 of the best Vancouver restaurants local foodies don't want you to know about

Keep it in the inner circle please and thank you.🙏

14 Vancouver restaurants that big-name celebrities have visited and loved

From Pedro Pascal to Jeremy Allen White, these Vancouver restaurants are celebrity-approved spots.

My tried and true best Vancouver restaurants for a great meal under $20

And yes, one of these meals does cost $2.50.

This new Canadian coin is like a black loonie but it's worth much more than $1

It has black rhodium plating and high-contrast frostings.

Ottawa spending $4.7B on new made-in-Canada Via Rail passenger cars

Feds spending $4.7B on new Via Rail passenger cars

9 Air Canada jobs across the country that pay up to $46 an hour and get you travel perks

The airline offers low flight fares to employees.

You could be eligible to get an extra $150 from this government payment now

A federal benefit has a new supplemental payment.

Starbucks' new Snoopy collab is coming to Canada and it's perfect for cozy season

The limited-edition collection has Snoopy cups, plushies and more — but you may need to move fast. ☕️

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 1 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

You can check if you're a winner.

I compared No Frills & Metro grocery prices — One clear winner could save you serious cash

When every penny counts! 💸

Ontario court denies Toronto woman's motion to apply for MAID for mental illness

Toronto woman's motion to apply for MAID for mental illness denied

Canada has a secret desert with powdery dunes and it's like a mini trip to Egypt

It's probably the last thing you'd expect to see in the True North. 🇨🇦

If you're moving to Ottawa, these are 7 things you NEED to know (from a local)

Consider this your crash course for Ottawa life ✨