9 of the best Vancouver restaurants that should be on every visitor's list, from a local
Hard to narrow it down TBH.
With absolutely zero bias as a local, I think Vancouver has the best food scene in the country. It's a diverse, multicultural city, which means we get the best of world cuisines as Vancouver foodies. The best restaurants in Vancouver are made up of everything from cheap hole-in-the-wall options to high-end dining throughout the city.
For me, a restaurant I'll bring out-of-town friends to has to have great food and great vibes. It has to be memorable, you know?
While there's no shortage of these spots in Vancouver, we've got to narrow it down somewhere. So, allow me to share my personal recommendations with you. Here are my nine best Vancouver restaurants I'd always take a visitor to and show them the best the city has to offer.
Medina Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Belgian waffles and Mediterranean-inspired dishes; popular for brunch
Address: 780 Richards St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Last time I went to Medina Cafe for brunch, I swear I licked my plate clean; it was that good. This spot always — always — has a line, and they do not take reservations. So come prepared to wait in line or put your name down and walk around the block.
But I promise you it's worth it. Medina Cafe is a Michelin Guide restaurant known for its Belgian waffles that you can order with a choice of your toppings (e.g., dark chocolate, mixed berry compote, salted caramel, and more). The rest of the menu is Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Don't think the two go together? You're wrong — it's the best.
Burgoo
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Comfort food
Address: 3096 Main St. or 4434 W. 10th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Burgoo is Vancouver's comfort food haven. With a few locations around the city, it's well-loved by locals and the perfect spot to cozy up with all your favourites: mac and cheese (I highly recommend you add the pulled pork), delicious sandwiches and burgers, buttery biscuits, homemade soups and sandwiches, and creative takes on jambalaya, butter chicken, or other international cuisines.
Besides the food, the vibes at Burgoo are amazing. It's comfy and warm, like you're dining at your friend's house. Come hungry, because the portion sizes are big!
Mount Pleasant Vintage
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails, small plates, and handhelds
Address: 67 W. Sixth Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for quirky and just a bit different, you have to check out Mount Pleasant Vintage. It's located in a converted house with '70s-era furniture and decor to feel like you've stepped back in time.
They serve up excellent cocktails and are open late for music and fun times. I personally love to visit them for happy hour. Their "Costlo" menu has fun classics like tater tots and cheeseburgers, to something a bit more elevated like beef tartare and aguachile verde.
ChongQing
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Szechuan-style Chinese cuisine
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: ChongQing has been one of my family's favorite restaurants to go to for years. We always order family-style and share a number of dishes. It's a great place to bring friends to because you'll want to try a bit of everything!
With a few locations around the city, ChongQing serves delicious and authentic Szechuan Chinese dishes. The restaurants are unassuming and unpretentious, focusing solely on tasty, flavorful, memorable food.
Jamjar Canteen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Lebanese
Address: 2290 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: I regularly dream about Jamjar's fried cauliflower. I simply didn't know this vegetable could taste so good. It, along with every dish at Jamjar Canteen, is so flavorful and amazing that you'll want to go back again and again. The restaurant serves Lebanese food made with fresh, local ingredients in a casual, relaxed environment.
While you can order your own dish, I highly recommend taking advantage of their family-style set menus for two or more people. This way, you can try the best of what they have to offer. Come hungry.
Yolks
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Breakfast and brunch
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Yolks is a breakfast and brunch spot that holds a lot of nostalgia for me, as I visited it nearly weekly during my first internship in university.
As you can guess by the name, Yolks is centred around eggs. Have them any way you want, but absolutely do not fail to order their delicious truffle lemon potatoes. You will not regret it.
Any sushi spot
Address: Everywhere. No joke — sushi is not hard to find in Vancouver.
Why You Need To Go: I know this is a bit of a cop-out, but I cannot write Vancouver restaurant recommendations without mentioning sushi. And I can't really narrow it down to one option because they're all good.
Seriously. Vancouver has some good sushi. Generally speaking, sushi restaurants are available everywhere (I have at least three within 10 minutes of my house), and they are affordable, fresh, and tasty. It's a go-to meal for most Vancouverites, and certainly something to check out if you're in the city.
Cactus Club
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Modern North American
Address: Coal Harbour (1085 Canada Place) and English Bay (1790 Beach Ave.) are where it's at.
Why You Need To Go: I already know that people will have opinions about this choice because Cactus Club is sort of, well, basic. It's a chain with locations across the city and in other provinces, too. But you have to know that while it may not be the most unique option on this list, two of its Vancouver locations have the best views in the city.
So when I recommend it, I'm recommending these two spots so you can dine with some stunning beach and mountain views.
And the food's good. What can I say — I love their bellinis and parmesan fries. They have a solid menu with options for anyone, and their happy hour is a great deal for some cheap eats. Lots to love.
Purebread
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Bakery
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: I'm sneaking Purebread onto this list of restaurants because this bakery is that good. Sometimes a carbs-only meal in the form of sweet and savoury baked goods is all you need for a meal.
Purebread is a feast for the senses. You walk in and are immediately met with the biggest, most delicious display of baked goods. Their variety is astounding, and portion sizes are huge. Prices are very reasonable, too. Having tried at least 50% of their million items, I can highly recommend their brownies, scones, and this specific bar called "Crack Bar." Thank me later.
And now I'm hungry.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.