Starbucks' new Snoopy collab is coming to Canada and it's perfect for cozy season

The limited-edition collection has Snoopy cups, plushies and more — but you may need to move fast. ☕️

​A Starbucks sign. Right: The brand new Snoopy Glass Cold Cup from Starbucks.

The new fall collection is packed with Snoopy, Woodstock and Great Pumpkin goodies — tiny hats included.

Darien Law | Flickr, Starbucks | Handout
Managing Editor, Canada

Good grief! If the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte wasn't enough to tell you fall is officially on the horizon, Snoopy in a tiny pumpkin-coloured hat should do it.

Starbucks is leaning hard into cozy season this year, teaming up with Peanuts for a limited-edition fall collection inspired by It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

And, if history is anything to go by, you may want to get your paws on this collection quickly.

The collection launches at participating Starbucks stores across Canada on September 15 and includes 10 pieces of drinkware, accessories and collectibles featuring Snoopy, Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

And, to borrow Charlie Brown's favourite phrase, good grief, some of this stuff is ridiculously cute.

The star of the show is arguably the $57.95 Snoopy Glass Cold Cup, which gives Starbucks' famous Bearista cup a Snoopy-fication. Instead of the usual bear, Snoopy is cozied around a Starbucks cup of his own, wearing a pumpkin-coloured hat and green scarf, while Woodstock sits on the straw.

There's also a $47.95 stainless steel cold cup featuring Snoopy and Lucy sharing a coffee, a $40.95 Great Pumpkin cold cup and a $43.95 ceramic mug featuring the whole gang.

If your cupboards are already suffering from an aggressive tumbler collection (same, honestly), there are non-drinkware options too, including a Snoopy plush for $50.95, a $24.95 bag charm, a $43.95 mini tote and a $21.95 enamel pin set.

The Peanuts & Starbucks collection launches Sept. 15 and will be available while supplies last in participating Starbucks coffeehouses across Canada The Peanuts & Starbucks collection launches Sept. 15 and will be available while supplies last in participating Starbucks coffeehouses across CanadaStarbucks | Handout

This isn't Snoopy's first Starbucks rodeo, either.

The two brands teamed up in March 2025 for another limited-edition collection featuring "Joe Kind Snoopy," and shoppers wasted very little time getting their paws on it. Many stores worldwide sold out incredibly quickly, and pieces from the collection can now be found on reseller sites like eBay for several times their original prices.

And if you were thinking we'd all learned a valuable Charlie Brown-style lesson since then... good grief.

The new collection hasn't even launched yet, and resellers are already circling. One international eBay seller is currently listing the new Snoopy glass cup as a "pre-order" for around $250 — more than four times its original $57.95 Starbucks price.

So, unless you have a Great Pumpkin-sized disposable income, you'll probably have better luck trying your nearest Starbucks location on September 15.

The Snoopy Glass Cold Cup features a charming Woodstock straw topper, pumpkin-coloured hat and a seasonal green scarf ($57.95). The Snoopy Glass Cold Cup features a charming Woodstock straw topper, pumpkin-coloured hat and a seasonal green scarf ($57.95). Starbucks | Handout

The collection will only be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

See you in the line, fellow Snoopy stans!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

canada news cozy season foodie news pumpkin spice latte starbucks canada starbucks canada menu starbucks charlie brown starbucks collab starbucks peanuts collab starbucks snoopy canada starbucks
Eat and Drink Canada
  • Helena Hanson

    Managing Editor

    Helena Hanson (she/her) is the Managing Editor of Canada for Narcity and MTL Blog, where she brings her expertise in dreamy, aspirational travel journalism to life. A first-class graduate of Cardiff University's School of Journalism, Helena has a passion for inspiring readers to discover the magic in their own backyards. Originally from the U.K., Helena has spent years uncovering hidden gems and must-see destinations across countries like Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and more. Having lived in both Canada and Australia, she's become a seasoned expert in off-the-beaten-path adventures and bucket-list experiences that don't break the bank. Whether she's writing about things to do in Ottawa, Montreal, or her favourite spot—Disney World—Helena hopes to leave readers dreaming of their next adventure.

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