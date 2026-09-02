9 Air Canada jobs across the country that pay up to $46 an hour and get you travel perks
The airline offers low flight fares to employees.
Air Canada is hiring across the country for positions that get you travel perks but don't require you to travel for work.
Some of these are high-paying jobs, and you can make up to $46 an hour.
A few positions also offer evening and night shift premiums, so you earn even more money.
Currently, there are Air Canada jobs in ground support, engineering, stockkeeping, customer service and other work areas.
Employees get "exclusive" travel privileges with Air Canada and its partner airlines, including low fares to many destinations and special employee discounts on hotel stays, car rentals, vacation packages and more.
Plus, employees can share their travel perks with friends and family!
If you want to work with the Canadian airline and get those discounts, here's what you need to know about the available jobs that offer travel perks.
Ground Support Equipment Technician
Salary: $46.16 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma.
Also, you need a valid provincial license/endorsement as an Automotive Service Technician, Heavy Duty, and/or Truck and Coach recognized by the applicable provincial authority.
An Inter-Provincial Red Seal is considered an asset but not required.
You must have a minimum of one year of experience in the trade.
Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant
Salary: $22 to $33.36 an hour, plus $1 or $1.50 for evening and night shifts
Company: Air Canada
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: You need to have a valid driver's licence for this job.
Also, you must be able to work in shifts, work within strict timelines, and lift heavy objects.
Aircraft Maintenance Engineer — Avionics
Salary: up to $46.59 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma.
Also, you must have completed a recognized apprenticeship program and/or have at least two years of industry-related experience.
Possession of a Transport Canada AME-E license and a valid driver's licence is required.
You must be able to obtain an airside vehicle operator's permit and a restricted radio operator's permit (aviation).
The availability to work nights, evenings and days, including on weekends and holidays, is required for this job.
Stockkeeper
Salary: $24.03 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have successfully completed high school or its equivalent.
A minimum of two years of warehouse experience is required.
You must have a valid driver's licence.
Also, you need to be comfortable working with numbers, able to use a computer and operate various software.
Knowledge of aircraft parts is preferred, but knowledge of common hardware is required.
You must be able to obtain a restricted area pass and an airside licence.
The availability to work days, evenings, nights, weekends and holidays is required for this job.
Customer Sales and Service Agent — Call Centre
Salary: $19.88 to $38.15 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Saint John, NB
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or its equivalent.
Also, you need listening, problem-solving, and communication skills to build rapport and create positive customer interactions.
The ability to work a variety of shifts in a 24/7 environment, including evenings, weekends, and holidays, is required.
You must be comfortable navigating multiple complex systems while speaking with customers.
The availability to attend and complete a 12-week paid training program is required.
Ramp Agent (Station Attendant) — Cargo
Salary: $23.36 to $38.15 an hour, plus $1 or $1.50 for evening and night shifts
Company: Air Canada
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: You need to have a valid driver's licence and the ability to lift items weighing 70 pounds.
Also, you must be available to work shifts.
Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist
Salary: $19.88 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Quebec City, QC
Who Should Apply: Previous customer service experience is required.
You must be able to walk long distances, stand for long periods, and lift, push, pull and provide wheelchair assistance to customers with reduced mobility.
Availability to work rotating shift patterns over 24 hours, including weekends and holidays, is required.
You must be able to work within strict timelines to maintain the airline's on-time performance and find solutions to problems based on guidelines and policies.
Also, you must be able to adhere to Air Canada's attendance and grooming standards.
The availability to attend and pass a five- to seven-week paid training program is required for this job.
Aircraft Maintenance Engineer — Structures
Salary: up to $46.59 an hour, plus $2.75 an hour for overnight shifts
Company: Air Canada
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have graduated from a Transport Canada-approved school in a structural program and/or have work experience on aircraft in sheet metal and/or composite work.
The possession of a Transport Canada (MOT) Structures "S" licence, or the ability to obtain an "S" licence, is required.
Also, you must have a valid driver's licence.
You need to be available to work days, evenings or nights, including on weekends and holidays.
Ramp Agent (Station Attendant) — Airport
Salary: $23.36 to $38.15 an hour, plus $1 or $1.50 for evening and night shifts
Company: Air Canada
Location: Quebec City, QC
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid driver's license because driving heavy equipment on the airside is part of the job duties.
Also, you need the ability to repetitively lift items that weigh 70 pounds.
The availability to work rotating shifts over 24 hours, including weekends and holidays, is required.
You must be able to attend and pass a five- to seven-week paid training program.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.