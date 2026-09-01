This Canadian island is 'more Scottish than Scotland' and it's like a trip to the Highlands
Explore rugged cliffs, coastlines and Scottish traditions — without having to leave Canada. 🇨🇦
If you're dreaming of a getaway filled with rugged coastlines, misty mountains, charming towns and Gaelic culture, you may not need to fly across the Atlantic to Scotland to get it.
Instead, you can visit a scenic Canadian island that has an undeniable Scottish feel — so much so that some say it feels more Scottish than Scotland itself.
Set just off the coast of Nova Scotia, Cape Breton Island is a land of sprawling coastlines, mountainous vistas, and natural beauty at every turn.
Home to the world-famous Cabot Trail and Cape Breton Highlands National Park, the island offers hiking, whale watching, beaches, culture, local food, and spectacular ocean views.
If the island feels like a slice of Scotland, there's a good reason why — in the 1800s, Gaelic-speaking settlers from Scotland and Ireland made Cape Breton Island their home (Nova Scotia means "New Scotland" in Latin).
Today, the language and traditions are carried on through music, dance, and traditional experiences on the island.
Pair this with misty highlands, rugged cliffs, and traditional pubs, and you'll easily forget that you're still in Canada while visiting.
To get a taste of the island's Gaelic culture, visit the Highland Village Museum (Baile nan Gàidheal), North America's only living history museum for Gaelic language and culture.
The site features a number of historic buildings and structures, as well as one of the most breathtaking views of the Bras d’Or Lake.
Here, you can take part in a traditional céilidh (a Scottish social gathering), hear Gaelic singing, learn to speak Gaelic phrases, and enjoy weaving, quilting and rug hooking demonstrations.
Then take time to explore the settings, where you'll encounter farm animals such as Soay sheep and Highland cattle.
Each summer, Cape Breton and the surrounding Nova Scotia coastal area come alive with Highland Games.
The Antigonish Highland Games (which are held just off the island on the mainland in the town of Antigonish) are one of the oldest Highland Games held outside Scotland, dating back to 1863, and are also one of Nova Scotia's largest events, packed with entertainment and traditions.
But don't worry if you missed it — Cape Breton Island is still packed with plenty of traditional and cultural events throughout the year.
Beyond tradition and culture, no trip to Cape Breton Island would be complete without exploring some of the gorgeous nature found on the island. And one of the best ways to do this is by exploring the Cabot Trail.
Winding nearly 300 kilometres, the scenic route wraps around the northern part of the island, passing through the famed Cape Breton Highlands National Park and along spectacular stretches of coastline, delivering beautiful ocean vistas and plenty of opportunities to stop at cute small towns and enjoy fresh seafood.
While it's beautiful in the summer, the trail is particularly lovely in the fall, when the landscape transforms into a sea of autumn colours.
For some of the best views on the trail, lace up your hiking boots and explore Cape Breton Highlands National Park.
The park has 26 hiking trails, ranging from easy walks to more challenging treks. One of the most famous is the Skyline Trail, which leads to a dramatic boardwalk overlooking the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
The scenery feels incredibly Scottish, with wide-open highlands, rugged cliffs and ocean views. Watch for whales from the boardwalk, and keep your eyes peeled for moose, bald eagles and bears, who also call this habitat home.
While on the Cabot Trail, you can also stop in at one of the island's charming coastal communities, including Chéticamp, an Acadian fishing village known for its hooked-rug traditions, seafood and cultural attractions.
Or, if golf is your thing, make a stop at Inverness, which is home to two of the world's top golf courses, as well as a beautiful stretch of sandy coastline known as Inverness Beach.
With its rugged scenery, Scottish traditions and charming coastal communities, Cape Breton Island offers a taste of a Scottish getaway, without having to leave Canada.
If Scotland is on your travel bucket list but you don't want to cross the Atlantic, Cape Breton might just be the Canadian alternative you've been looking for.
Cape Breton Island tourism website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.