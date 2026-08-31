Recalls for yogurt, croissants, chocolate, water and more items have been issued in Canada
A few Costco products are on this list.
Some product recalls have been issued for yogurt, croissants, chocolate, spices and other foods.
You might have these affected items in your fridge, freezer or pantry.
All of the recall notices were shared by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in August.
Products sold at grocery stores in Canada, including Costco, were recalled due to Salmonella contamination, undeclared ingredients, Listeria contamination and mould.
So, here's what you need to know about the recent food recalls.
Whole Foods Market guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa and prepared foods
Whole Foods Market brand guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa and prepared foods were recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The affected products were sold at stores in Ontario.
Here are the names and best before dates of the recalled products:
- guacamole, small
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
- hot guacamole
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
- mild guacamole
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
- mild huacamole with no tomato
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
- mild mango guacamole
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
- mild pomegranate guacamole
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
- medium guacamole
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
- spicy guacamole
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
- spicy guacamole with no tomato
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
- roasted corn guacamole
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
- mild pico de gallo
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
- medium pico de gallo
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
- salsa, various flavours
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
- chicken quesadilla
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
- Caribbean mango pineapple turkey burger
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
- Caribbean peach salsa turkey burger
- best before 2026 AU 07 to 2026 AU 14
Compliments chicken burgers
Compliments brand chicken burgers were recalled due to undeclared egg.
This product was sold nationally at Empire-owned grocery stores like Sobeys, FreshCo, IGA, Safeway, Thrifty Foods and Foodland.
The affected Compliments Smashed 100% Chicken Burgers are the eight-pack of 84-gram burgers with 0 55742 58333 5 as the UPC. All product codes where egg is not declared on the label are included in the recall.
The Greek Gods yogurt
Recalled The Greek Gods honey and plain Greek-style yogurt.
The Greek Gods brand Greek-style yogurt was recalled due to mould.
These products were sold nationally, including at Costco stores in Canada.
Here are the names, sizes and codes of the affected products:
- naturally flavoured honey Greek-style yogurt, 2 x 650 grams
- UPC 0 78355 57000 4
- best before 2026AU01; 2026AU02; 2026AU08; 2026AU09; 2026AU15; 2026AU16; 2026AU18; 2026AU22; 2026AU23; 2026AU25; 2026AU29; 2026SE05; 2026SE06; 2026SE12; 2026SE13; 2026SE15
- organic plain Greek-style yogurt, 2 x 650 grams
- UPC 0 78355 47122 6
- best before 2026AU09; 2026AU18; 2026AU23; 2026AU25; 2026AU29; 2026SE05; 2026SE12; 2026SE13
The recalled yogurt was sold at Costco warehouses and Costco Business Centres in Canada between June 2026 and August 2026. If you purchased either product at Costco, you can return it to a warehouse in Canada and receive a full refund.
Alfa croissants
Recalled Alfa croissant with cocoa cream filling.
Alfa brand croissants were recalled due to mould.
The products were sold nationally, including at Costco stores in Canada.
Here are the names, sizes and codes of the affected products:
- croissant with cocoa cream filling, 6 x 75 grams
- UPC 5 202535 483104
- lot 107 26, best before 2026 OC14; lot 086 26, best before 2026 SE 23
- croissant with vanilla cream filling, 6 x 75 grams
- UPC 5 202535 483128
- lot 107 26, best before 2026 OC14; lot 108 26, best before 2026 OC 15
- croissant double with strawberry jam and vanilla cream filling, 6 x 75 grams
- UPC 5202535 483111
- lot 097 26, best before 2026 OC 04; lot 108 26, best before 2026 OC 15
The recalled Alfa Croissant with Cocoa Cream Filling product was sold at Costco Business Centres in Canada and on CostcoBusinessCentre.ca between June 2026 and July 2026.
Flow flavoured mineral spring water
Certain Flow brand organic mineral spring water was recalled due to mould.
The affected products were sold in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.
Only the Peach + Blueberry flavour of Flow Organic Flavoured Mineral Spring Water in a one-litre container with 8 40277 00128 3 as the UPC and 2027 09 01 as the best before date is part of this recall.
PC Organics cheddar corn puffs and crunchies
Recalled PC Organics plant-based cheddar baked corn crunchies.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Certain PC Organics brand plant-based cheddar corn puffs and crunchies were recalled due to undeclared milk.
The affected products were sold nationally and online at Loblaw-owned stores like Loblaws, No Frills and Fortinos.
Here are the names, sizes and codes of the affected products:
- plant-based cheddar baked corn puffs, 142 grams
- UPC 060383020767
- best before 2027 FE 15; 2027 FE 16; 2027 AL 03
- plant-based cheddar baked corn puffs, 336 grams
- UPC 060383020774
- best before 2027 FE 16; 2027 AL 03
- plant-based cheddar jalapeno baked corn puffs, 142 grams
- UPC 060383020798
- best before 2027 FE 16
- plant-based cheddar baked corn crunchies, 142 grams
- UPC 060383096168
- best before 2027 FE 15; 2027 MR 26
Salem Foods spices and seeds
Various Salem Foods brand jarred products were recalled due to undeclared wheat, mustard and sesame.
These items were sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.
Here are the names, sizes and codes of the affected products:
- rosemary, 90 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00414 9
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- spearmint, 120 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00193 3
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- dill seeds, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00222 0
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- fennel seeds, 135 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00224 4
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- anise seeds, 135 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00160 5
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- black seeds, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00182 7
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- citric acid, 355 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00162 9
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- cloves seeds, 130 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00161 2
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- coriander seeds, 100 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00412 5
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- cumin seeds, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00411 8
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- fenugreek seeds, 300 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00413 2
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- frankincense, 100 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00218 3
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- green cardamom, 140 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00180 3
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- kunafa colouring, 100 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00165 0
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- mahaleb seeds, 100 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00164 3
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- mastic, 5 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00166 7
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
- rainbow sprinkles, 250 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00400 2
- all codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label
Hershey's Kisses
Recalled Hershey's Kisses.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Certain flavours of Hershey's Kisses chocolate were recalled because almonds weren't declared on the label.
The affected products were sold nationally.
Here are the names, sizes and codes of the recalled items:
- Hershey's Kisses Creamy Milk Chocolate, 104 grams
- UPC 0 56600 62076 6
- codes 51GXPB160F; 51GXPB160G; 51GXPB161L; 51GXPB260F; 51GXPB260G; 51GXPB357G; 51GXPB360G; 51GXPB361L; 51HXPB161L; 51HXPB261L
- best before 2027 JN 01
- Hershey's Kisses Creamy Milk Chocolate, 200 grams
- UPC 0 56600 20203 0
- codes 51GXPT158M; 51GXPT162D; 51GXPT258M; 51GXPT262C; 51GXPT262D; 51GXPT358K; 51GXPT358M; 51GXPT358N; 51GXPT362C; 51GXPT362D; 51GXPV157B; 51HXPT162D; 51HXPV157B; 51HXPY157B
- best before 2027 JN 01
Mounit el Bait tahina and halva
Recalled Mounit el Bait brand tahina.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Certain Mounit el Bait brand tahina and halva were recalled due to undeclared peanuts.
The affected products were sold in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.
Here are the names, sizes and codes of the recalled items:
- Tahina, 454 grams
- UPC 5 281029 254208
- all codes where peanut is not declared on the label
- Halva plain, 454 grams
- UPC 5 281029 254352
- all codes where peanut is not declared on the label
- Halva plain, 908 grams
- UPC 5 281029 254369
- all codes where peanut is not declared on the label
- Halva with pistachios, 454 grams
- UPC 5 281029 254574
- all codes where peanut is not declared on the label
- Halva with pistachios, 908 grams
- UPC 5 281029 254581
- all codes where peanut is not declared on the label
- Halva with chocolate, 454 grams
- UPC 5 281029 254468
- all codes where peanut is not declared on the label
- Halva with chocolate, 908 grams
- UPC 5 281029 254475
- all codes where peanut is not declared on the label
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.