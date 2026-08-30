I'm a Toronto local — these are the most underrated neighbourhoods that you should explore
And what to do in each...
With hundreds of neighbourhoods, Toronto has no shortage of things to do and places to see. Unfortunately, the same few often get most of the attention. If someone is visiting for the first time, I can always predict the itinerary: Kensington Market, Distillery District, Yorkville, maybe even Ossington if they did some research.
And while these spots deserve all the hype they get, there are plenty of places that don't get the same spotlight when they have all the same charm. Some of my favourite pockets of Toronto are ones that don't immediately come to mind.
The thing I've always loved about this magical city is how drastically different it can be from one block to the next. Sometimes the best neighbourhoods aren't the ones with the famous landmarks, but rather the ones that aren't as exhausted in your usual rotation.
These are the four underrated neighbourhoods in this city I think deserve considerably more attention.
#1. Roncesvalles
Roncesvalles isn't exactly a Toronto secret, but I still think we collectively underuse it.
While other West End neighbourhoods have become destinations for nightlife, Roncy is where I'd go when I actually want to spend an entire day somewhere. It's walkable, residential, and still has enough old-school character that it doesn't feel like every independent business has been replaced by whatever happens to be trending on TikTok that month.
The first stop on my list will always be a place near and dear to my heart. Anytime I muster up the strength to leave my house before noon, I have a hard time going to Roncesvalles without getting a breakfast sandwich from Gold Standard. It's served from a tiny walk-up window and doesn't need a mile-high stack of ingredients or some ridiculous sauce to be memorable. It's quality ingredients in the simplest vehicle and stands to be my favourite breakfast sandwich in the city.
But twist my arm, and I may be swayed into committing to brunch instead (not that it's happened yet, but I'm thinking one day); in that case, I'd head for The Ace, where classic diner food gets fancier treatment. This vintage-style diner with a Michelin recommendation puts an elevated twist on comfort classics. The day I finally make it through those doors is the day I try the infamous brioche French toast topped with caramelized peaches and vanilla-bean whipped ricotta, AND duck confit and king oyster mushroom toast, finished with soft-poached eggs and hollandaise (because go big or go home, right?).
Then there's the shopping, which might be my favourite way to spend money on something I'll never use. You can browse Moroccan rugs at Mellah, furniture and home accessories at 313 Design Market, vintage-inspired finds at Baa Bazaar and books at Another Story Bookshop or A Good Read. Bonus points if you can stomach some candy after the breakfast you consumed.
Food shopping is equally dangerous. Between Spanish Pig, Thin Blue Line Cheese, Alimentari and The Mercantile, I could very easily convince myself I'm just "browsing" and leave carrying so many specialty groceries I won't even have room to store them in my apartment.
And then there's the neighbourhood itself. Step off the main strip, and you're surrounded by tree-lined residential streets, old Victorian and Edwardian homes and big front porches (the ones that one day, some day, I'll have). Walk far enough south, and you'll land in High Park, where you can wander the trails or visit the free zoo.
My ideal Roncy night, though, is decidedly indoors: Polish food at Cafe Polonez, a movie at the historic Revue Cinema, with burnt marshmallow ice cream from Ed's Real Scoop afterward as a reward for a long day of hard work.
#2. Ingram-Keele
I think Ingram-Keele might be the strongest argument for occasionally ignoring what a Toronto neighbourhood looks like from your car window.
Around Lawrence and Keele, there are stretches where you'd be forgiven for assuming there isn't much to do unless you're currently shopping for an auto part. It's industrial, full of warehouses and definitely not somewhere tourists are typically told to explore.
But for an Italian, this is where you go to reconnect with your roots.
Cataldi Fresh Market is where I'd go to stock up on imported groceries and grab something from the hot counter, while Cucina Mauro is the unassuming industrial-plaza restaurant that reminds you why it's so important to go into those places you normally overlook. Porchetta, rapini, espresso and a cannoli? This is my Nonno's definition of a successful afternoon.
Then there's Speducci Mercatto, which takes the butcher-shop concept one step further with charcuterie, fresh pasta and grilled spiedini (and really what's a summer without spiedini?)
The neighbourhood's surprises aren't limited to food. Cristina's Antiques is tucked among the industrial buildings with a collection of vintage furniture and one-of-a-kind pieces, while Bellwoods Brewery has its production facility complete with a taproom and bottle shop.
And if I needed somewhere to take all that food, I'd head over to Amesbury Park, where 12 hectares of green space and outdoor bocce courts round out to an authentic Italian afternoon.
It isn't polished into an obvious entertainment district, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't stop by. You have to know where you're going, and there's something very Toronto about that.
#3. Bermondsey
Apparently, Toronto has never met an old manufacturing district it couldn't turn into something cool.
The Distillery District did it first. Geary Avenue is doing it right now. And according to some expert opinions, Bermondsey is next on the chopping block.
Hidden on the Toronto street nobody has ever heard of, Bermondsey Road near Don Valley, is another neighbourhood where some of the best things are hiding inside buildings you'd otherwise drive straight past.
Starting strong with Circles & Squares Bakery Cafe, this is the perfect spot to grab all the fuel you need for your big day of modern exploration. Follow it up with your daily dose of cultural exposure at the Sandra Ainsley Gallery for a moment of appreciation of an art style I've literally never thought about before. The gallery specializes in contemporary glass art and occupies a massive converted industrial space, appropriately unexpected for this neighbourhood.
Then things get weirder, in the best possible way.
There's Roarockit, a Toronto skateboard company where decks are actually made and people can learn about building their own. There's also Surf Ontario because apparently being hundreds of kilometres from the ocean wasn't enough to stop Toronto's surf scene.
What really sells Bermondsey for me, though, is the contrast. One minute you're surrounded by warehouses, and the next you can access the East Don Trail and disappear into the ravine system.
It's strange, creative and still rough around the edges. In other words, exactly the kind of Toronto neighbourhood I want to explore before everybody else catches on.
#4. Geary Avenue
Of all the neighbourhoods on this list, Geary Avenue is probably the closest to losing its "underrated" status. Just a few months ago, I was claiming it was the next Ossington of Toronto, and just like that, I blinked — and suddenly everyone's looking for the new Geary Ave.
Food alone could occupy an entire day here. Parallel is one of my picks when I'm craving hummus, falafel and tahini-heavy Middle Eastern food. Good Behaviour covers both ends of the summer-essential-food spectrum with subs and ice cream. Mista Boiga brings its crispy-edged smash burgers to Geary.
Outside of eating, the street's industrial bones have made it a natural home for galleries, studios and creative spaces.
And once the afternoon starts becoming evening, Geary options get even better. Paradise Grapevine has a location here for wine, Blood Brothers Brewing handles the beer, and General Public turns the English pub into something much more glamorous.
If dinner needs to be pizza, there's the perfect opportunity for a slice off with The Greater Good or North of Brooklyn. If the night needs to continue, Standard Time combines a bar, record shop and rotating DJs upstairs.
Toronto's biggest attractions will always be there, but they aren't necessarily where you'll find the version of the city that feels most interesting. With the end of summer quickly approaching, I challenge everyone to step outside their comfort zones and explore the parts of the city that offer, for once, a new experience: maybe just don't do it when I'm there, 'cause I hate waiting in lines.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.