Canada's most beautiful village is in Ontario and it's full of cozy little shops and charm

It's a magical spot to explore.

A person standing by a shop window. Right: A historic street.

A small town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to hop on a plane to wander through streets that feel like they've been plucked straight from Europe.

This picturesque Ontario village is full of historic stone buildings, charming shops and scenic canal views, making it a dreamy destination for a day trip or longer escape.

Located along the Rideau Canal about an hour from Ottawa, Merrickville is a dreamy destination that will have you forgetting you're still in Canada.

The village was even named "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" by Communities in Bloom in 1998, and it's easy to see why. With its heritage architecture, waterfront scenery and old-world atmosphere, the destination looks like something out of a storybook.

According to Baldachin Inn, "Merrickville is among the oldest, most historic communities in Ontario, with more heritage-designated buildings per capita than any other city in Canada."

You can take your time exploring the historic downtown, where you'll find independent boutiques, antique shops, cafés and local businesses tucked inside beautiful old buildings.

A few spots worth browsing include Gather Brewery and Glasswork, Pickle & Myrrh, Wick Witch Apothecary and Mrs. McGarrigle's Fine Food Shop.

The village is also known for its thriving arts community, with local makers selling everything from pottery and glassware to textiles and jewellery.

When you need a break from shopping, you can grab a coffee from The Village Bean Coffee House or settle in for a meal and a drink at Baldachin Inn, which offers a cozy European-style pub experience.

History enthusiasts can also stop at the Merrickville Blockhouse Museum, a National Historic Site dating back to the construction of the Rideau Canal. The stone building once served as a defensive structure and offers a glimpse into the area's military and canal history.

No visit would be complete without spending some time by the water. The Rideau Canal runs through the heart of the village, and the Merrickville Locks are a scenic spot to watch boats pass through during the warmer months.

You can also stroll along the canal, pack a picnic to enjoy by the water or explore the nearby Rideau Trail, which passes through the region and offers plenty of opportunities for hiking and taking in the scenery.

There's lots to do outdoors throughout the year. As the town's website says, "Merrickville has something for everyone with activities such as fishing, canoeing and kayaking, cycling, hiking and walking, birdwatching, skating, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and more."

If you're turning your visit into a longer getaway, Merrickville also makes a charming stop on a road trip through the Rideau Canal corridor, with other historic communities and scenic waterside destinations nearby to explore.

It's a magical spot to visit in the fall as well, when the streets are strewn with crimson leaves and the shops are draped in cozy autumn magic.

With its centuries-old buildings, quaint shopping streets and beautiful canal setting, this Ontario destination offers a little taste of Europe without leaving the province.

If you're craving a scenic escape filled with historic charm, local finds and waterfront views, Merrickville might deserve a spot on your bucket list.

Merrickville-Wolford website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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