Ontario's beach capital is 1.5 hrs from Toronto and has powdery shores with warm waters

There's still time for more beach days!

A person walking on a beach. Right: An aerial view of a beach.

A beach in Ontario.

@krystalmugar | Instagram, @cityofportcolborne | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Summer may be winding down, but there's still time to squeeze in a few more beach days before the season comes to an end.

If you're looking to make the most of the warm weather while it lasts, you don't have to travel far to find silky shores, sparkling water and laid-back coastal vibes.

A road trip from Toronto will take you to Niagara's South Coast, a waterfront region along Lake Erie that's filled with sandy beaches, charming communities and outdoor adventures.

According to the region's website, it's Ontario's "unofficial beach capital," thanks to its collection of sandy shorelines and beautiful places to relax during the warmer months.

One of the area's standout destinations is Bay Beach, also known as Crystal Beach. Located in Fort Erie, this dreamy stretch of shoreline boasts soft pale sand and warm Lake Erie waters that will have you feeling like you're on a far-away vacation.

Another spot worth adding to your late-summer itinerary is Nickel Beach in Port Colborne, where a soft stretch of sand meets the sparkling lake.

You'll also find other beaches scattered throughout the region, including Waverly Beach, Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach, Long Beach and Reebs Bay Beach. Some beaches, such as Bay Beach, require day passes, so be sure to plan ahead.

It's also a good idea to check which beaches are open and safe for swimming before heading out.

There's more to Niagara's South Coast than just its sandy shores.

The region is home to scenic outdoor hikes like the Friendship Trail and Welland Canals Parkway Trail, where you can take in the area's waterfront scenery on foot or by bike. You can also visit Safari Niagara, which is home to more than 1,000 animals.

After spending time in the sun, you can explore some of the region's charming lakeside communities, including Port Colborne and Crystal Beach.

These waterfront spots offer boutiques, restaurants and hidden gems where you can window shop and treat yourself to a meal or ice cream cone.

You can also make time for attractions like Old Fort Erie and the Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum, where you can learn more about the area's past.

With gorgeous beaches, sparkling lake views and charming waterfront towns, Niagara's South Coast is a beautiful place to enjoy one last summer escape before fall officially takes over.

Niagara's South Coast Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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